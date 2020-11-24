Wander along Fort Street for a total holiday shopping experience

A group of Fort Street merchants invite the community to come down and check out the local offerings during Winter Wander.

The event, set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 in the 700 and 800 blocks of Fort Stret, will feature everything from discounted items in participating shops (find a list here) to giveaways, Christmas carol singalongs, decorated trees, wreaths and more to keep visitors in the holiday spirit.

Not only will merchants provide a COVID-friendly holiday shopping event, the festive hub for the day (from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) will be the Fort Common, accessed from the 800-block of Broughton Street or off Blanshard Street between Be Love and Starbucks.

ALSO READ: Holiday shopping in 2020 crucial to Greater Victoria businesses

Area merchants not yet registered for Winter Wander are invited to do so at shoponfort.ca. Shoppers can also find more information there about participating merchants and are encouraged to follow @ShoponFort on Instagram.

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasShopping and Classifieds