West Fraser adapts to forest industry uncertainty in B.C.'s Cariboo

Over the past three years West Fraser has planted more than 63 million trees in the Cariboo

As the Cariboo’s largest forestry company marks 70 years in the industry, the need to adapt to an ever-changing world continues to be a reality for West Fraser.

With growing uncertainties in the wake of climate change and the current U.S. administration's inconsistent and unreliable decision-making, West Fraser faces a multitude of challenges which require close monitoring and forward-thinking planning.

“Sustainable forest management is core to our business,” the company wrote in a statement to Black Press Media. As science improves and awareness grows, the company’s approach to forestry has also evolved over time.

“Today, foresters work to monitor and manage many interconnected elements essential for healthy and resilient forests,” noted the statement.

In accordance with government regulations, West Fraser submits forest management plans for approval prior to harvesting. Plans are intended to ensure operations can be done in a way which suit the affected area.

“Forests are complex ecosystems that require careful management for a range of environmental, social, economic and cultural values,” said Chad Swanson, the company’s chief forester of B.C. operations.

According to West Fraser’s silviculture and reforestation webpage, the company harvests less than 0.5 per cent of the forests it manages per year. In western Canada, the company directly manages 8.2 million hectares (20.3 million acres) of forest.

“Most” of this harvesting is done in a way which reflects the natural loss of trees such as those caused by forest fires or insect infestations. This means West Fraser harvests in a way which leaves some trees standing. Cones are also left behind to allow for natural regrowth and the presence of larger debris contributes to the health of the area as it decomposes.

When it comes to reforesting, West Fraser’s "rule of thumb” is to mirror the composition of trees planted to their composition prior to harvesting. It also aims to plant more trees than the amount cut, because not all seedlings will necessarily survive. Once planted, the company uses surveys to monitor the health of seedlings.

“When creating forest management plans, we consider future forest composition and rates of growth informed by climate change models to make sure we plant trees that will thrive now and in the future,” the company said in its statement.

In 2024, West Fraser planted over 24.5 million trees in its Cariboo divisions which include Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. Over the last three years it has planted more than 63 million trees in the region, amounting to an approximate investment of $50 million.

This includes replanting done in response to the 2017 wildfires in B.C. whose impact was most felt in the Cariboo.

“We are committed to maintaining healthy, productive forests for generations to come and are proud of the fact that the renewable building products we produce here in Williams Lake are used to build communities across North America,” West Fraser wrote.

Harvests in the Cariboo supply logs to three West Fraser-owned sawmills, two West-Fraser-owned plywood plants, two pulp mills owned in whole or in part by West Fraser and the company’s medium-density fibreboard plant, all based in the Cariboo.

The company employs 500 full-time workers at the sawmill and plywood plant in Williams Lake, along with logging and hauling contractors, forestry consultants and business support-services.

In 2024, West Fraser’s company-wide sales amounted to $6.174 billion compared to a 2023 revenue of $6.454 billion. In its fourth quarter report for 2024, the company noted high mortgage rates as having an impact on the demand of its wood building products and pointed to the potential of U.S. tariffs as causing uncertainty.

“At this point we continue to monitor the situation closely and are working with our Federal and Provincial governments to support them in their effort,” said Joyce Wagenaar, the company’s director of communications, in response to Black Press' inquiry on the impacts of U.S. tariffs.

West Fraser has also signed agreements with Williams Lake First Nation and the Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation over the past year.

“Recognizing the importance of the Indigenous Nations in leading the forest resource management in their traditional territory, and continuing our work of building new, meaningful partnerships with Indigenous Nations,” Swanson said of the agreements.

Swanson also said the company incorporates feedback from local first nation communities in its forest management plans.

In its statement to Black Press, West Fraser thanked those involved over the years for their contributions towards the company’s success.

“To all the employees and contractors, past and present, who have shaped West Fraser’s success — thank you. With this strong legacy, we look ahead to a bright future for generations to come.”