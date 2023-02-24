West Shore couple opening used sporting goods store in Colwood

Co-owner Kira Frenette is gearing up to open the first Play It Again Sports Location on Vancouver Island. The Colwood store will open Feb. 27 to purchase used sports gear from the community, and expects to open fully for sales and purchases by the beginning of April. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Greater Victoria residents will soon have a new place to go for affordable sports gear and a place to sell gear they no longer need on the West Shore thanks to a local couple’s first foray into the world of business ownership.

Kira and Dennis Frenette are gearing up to open the first franchise of Play It Again Sports on Vancouver Island at the beginning of April on Island Highway in Colwood, promising a unique resource for families looking to get into sports like hockey which are well-known for their high cost of entry.

“We are heavily involved in sports – hockey, soccer, baseball, ball hockey – and when it comes to buying gear, it is very, very expensive. We have pretty much travelled most of Greater Victoria trying to find used gear at a reasonable price off of Facebook Market Place or Used Victoria, and found there is a really big need for a used sports store, and there really are none in the region as it stands now,” said Kira Frenette.

Work started around a year ago with the duo laying the ground work to find a location for the store and work toward opening day. With the grand opening around a month away, their focus now is building up enough stock to be ready when the day comes.

READ MORE: Popular Greater Victoria baby store opening second location with ‘curated’ items

On Monday (Feb. 27), the store will officially open to purchase gently used equipment from community members, but for that first month in business people will not be able to purchase anything from the store.

“They can come in, we will have a look at it, and as long as it is gently used with no holes or rips, all buckles are together, all zippers work properly, and then they will get cash on the spot, or a store credit. If people want to, they can also donate their cash to SportAssist, a charity which helps kids pay for their athletic registration fees.”

The store aims to carry gear for a wide range of sports, with hockey, lacrosse, baseball, soccer, skateboarding, and golf expected to be the main focus. Frenette said beyond simply providing a more affordable source for sporting gear, the store’s unique model provides a good opportunity for athletes of all ages to try a new sport with far less commitment than buying all new gear.

She said it would be easy for someone to purchase a set of lacrosse gear from the store, play a few games or a season, and if the buyer decides the sport wasn’t for them, they can simply trade the gear back into the store either for cash or for some gear for a different sport they may enjoy more.

As first time business owners, Frenette said it has been a challenging, but exciting experience reaching this point in the business. But having seen the community demand for such a business first-hand over the years, and after hearing the excited feedback they have been receiving since word got out the store would be opening soon, she said her excitement is only building.

The store will be open and buying used gear at their 1790 Island Highway store Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

READ MORE: New Metchosin nano-brewery’s taps now flowing after opening

@JSamanski

justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeySportsWest Shore