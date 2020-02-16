Westin Bear Mountain invests $2 million to renovate newly-named spa

Amatista Spa is the new name of the spa at Bear Mountain after a nearly $2 million renovation.
The spa boasts the latest equipment, the launch of its own line of body products and personalized aromatherapy blends.
Staff members will soon be on-site at the newly renovated spa to welcome customers back to the space formerly occupied by Sante Spa.
The former renter in the space closed in November 2019 after the lease wasn’t renewed.
“Amatista will be like no other spa,” states the latest press release. “Each guest will be immersed in a full sensory experience customized to their own unique treatment requests.”
‘Amatista’ is the Spanish word for amethyst, which is a gemstone found in the province. Amethyst is said to promote clarity, well-being, sleep and awareness, according to alternative medicine practices.
The official opening date has yet to be confirmed.