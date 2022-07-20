The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver say they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline. Westjet employees wearing masks wait for passengers at the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver say they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline. Westjet employees wearing masks wait for passengers at the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WestJet employees in Calgary and Vancouver back strike vote if deal can’t be reached

Unifor says wages are a key issue in the contract talks as strike vote see 98 per cent in favour

The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver says they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.

Unifor Local 531 represents baggage service agents, customer service agents and guest service leads, among others, in Calgary and Vancouver.

The union says wages are a key issue in the contract talks.

It says the workers voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike as early as July 27 if a deal cannot be reached.

Before taking any strike action, Unifor must serve WestJet Airlines with 72 hours notice.

The strike vote comes as airlines and airports have struggled this summer with the resurgence in travel following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Via Rail strike averted with last-minute deal with Unifor

RELATED: WestJet check-in restored after system-wide outage snarled cross-country travel

Air Travellabour market

Previous story
B.C.’s Kispiox First Nation strikes deal for commercial cannabis operation
Next story
Beer Farmers: Peninsula operation brews up mega malting machine in Central Saanich

Just Posted

Jan Burns serves up lunch at the Oak Bay Kiwanis Tea Room where the service club hands out 500 free hot dogs this weekend to celebrate 75 years. (Black Press Media file photo)
Kiwanis celebrate 75 years with Oak Bay community party

The Victoria Shamrocks are hosting a special Western Lacrosse Association game night on July 22 honouring and supporting the Greater Victoria policing community, in the wake of the bank shooting in Saanich on June 28. (Paul Evans Photography)
Local police to be honoured during Shamrocks game Friday in Colwood

SERVING UP Breakfast Spencer Barkley of the North Saanich Fire Department works with colleagues Chuck Hanan and Kurt Barner to unload 300 boxes of cereal and other in-demand breakfast items purchased with a $5,000 donation by CFAX Santas Anonymous Society to the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. See story on page A8. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
$5,000 donation serves up breakfast for Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank

Oak Bay police remind residents that banks and government agencies do not ask for gift cards or prepaid credit cards as payment. (Black Press Media file photo)
Fraudsters steal $20,000 from Oak Bay woman in fake ‘sting’ operation