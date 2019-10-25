Westshore Town Centre job fair promises seasonal and permanent positions

Looking to make some money for the holiday season?

Westshore Town Centre has a perfect opportunity.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., meet the hiring managers of more than a dozen retailers – looking to fill permanent and seasonal positions – during their job fair. The event takes place near the play area between Suzanne’s and Out of Bounds Sports.

Employers have full-time and part-time positions available in customer service, sales, food service, stock handlers, management, cashiers, and more. For many positions, no previous experience is necessary. Just bring a hard-working attitude and an open schedule.

Interested applicants should come prepared with a resume, be prepared to fill out an application form, and potentially on-the-spot interviews.

