Winners opening up in Victoria’s downtown Bay Centre

The new store will officially open its doors on July 30

Winners will be opening up in the Bay Centre on July 30 (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Downtown Victoria shoppers will have 20,000 sq. ft. of new shopping space to check out as of next week.

The new downtown Winners is opening in the Bay Centre on July 30 as a part of a re-merchandising program going on at the centre. The shop will take over the first two floors in the eastern half of the mall. While gates were closed at the shop on Friday, gaps at windows and doors revealed an almost entirely-stocked storefront, with staff busily organizing final details.

READ MORE: Bay Centre gets new 20,000 sq. ft. Winners this summer

Other shopping enhancements planned for The Bay Centre this year include improving interior and exterior lighting, redesigned marquee signs and entryway upgrades.

ALSO READ: Bay Centre cafeteria closes after decades in operation

In addition to the installation of Winners, several other businesses have have moved to other locations within the mall including Ardene, Bentley, Freedom Mobile, Konz pizza, Lifestyles West, Michal Negrin and Granville Island Tea Co., Mr. Pretzels, Opticanada, Puerto Vallarta Amigos, Purdys Choclatier, Rogers Plus, Sean Schuster Fine Are Photography, SoftMoc, VENOFYE and West Coast Leathers.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram