Women in Business: Artist Sierra Lundy answers your questions

As part of celebrating Women in Business, Victoria News catches up with Sierra Lundy, of Ocie Elliott Music and a freelance artist.

VN: Which Victoria community do you live/work in?

SL: James Bay area, but I play music all over the country and in Europe.

VN: Any community organizations you’re involved with you’d like to highlight?

SL: Dance Temple, 5 Rhythms Dance, Island Musicians Association – Canadian Federation of Musicians.

VN: If you weren’t in your current career, what would you be doing?

SL: I’d be in some strange outfit dancing on Broadway, or I’d become a surgeon (a different kind of performing artist!).

VN: What have you learned as you mature that you’d like to share with a ‘younger you’?

SL: Your dream doesn’t have to wait until all other options are exhausted, and that good is better than perfect.

VN: The one thing you’d never be without and why?

SL: Love for and from my family. The less sappy answer is a pen and pocket book for drawings and lyrics that come when I’m least expecting them to (often in bars).

VN: The one thing you’d like to do better?

SL: Be as comfortable with people in person as I am on stage with an audience full of strangers. Being yourself is often easier from a distance.

VN: Your guilty pleasure?

SL: Fat Tug and at least half the drink menu at The Drake Eatery.