Women in Business: Artist Sierra Lundy answers your questions

As part of celebrating Women in Business, Victoria News catches up with Sierra Lundy, of Ocie Elliott Music and a freelance artist.
VN: Which Victoria community do you live/work in?
SL: James Bay area, but I play music all over the country and in Europe.
VN: Any community organizations you’re involved with you’d like to highlight?
SL: Dance Temple, 5 Rhythms Dance, Island Musicians Association – Canadian Federation of Musicians.
VN: If you weren’t in your current career, what would you be doing?
SL: I’d be in some strange outfit dancing on Broadway, or I’d become a surgeon (a different kind of performing artist!).
VN: What have you learned as you mature that you’d like to share with a ‘younger you’?
SL: Your dream doesn’t have to wait until all other options are exhausted, and that good is better than perfect.
VN: The one thing you’d never be without and why?
SL: Love for and from my family. The less sappy answer is a pen and pocket book for drawings and lyrics that come when I’m least expecting them to (often in bars).
VN: The one thing you’d like to do better?
SL: Be as comfortable with people in person as I am on stage with an audience full of strangers. Being yourself is often easier from a distance.
VN: Your guilty pleasure?
SL: Fat Tug and at least half the drink menu at The Drake Eatery.
