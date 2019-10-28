Camosun College president Sherri Bell said the partnership between the college and Songhees Nation has produced many opportunities for students. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Women in Business: Meet milestone woman Sherri Bell, president and CEO, Camosun College

Saanich resident is also part of a local refugee sponsorship group

Victoria News chats with Milestone Woman Sherri Bell, president and CEO of Camosun College

Victoria News: If you weren’t in your current career, what would you be doing?

SB: In my career, I’ve had a broad range of educational positions from teaching to instructing through to administration. I can’t see myself doing anything outside of education. It’s been my passion since I was a young child.

VN: What have you learned as you mature that you’d like to share with a ‘younger you’?

SB: The thing that I’ve learned the most is to understand yourself, be self-reflective and know what your strengths and weakness are – but realize that your weaknesses don’t have to define who you are. There are strategies and ways to overcome anything so you can focus on your own personal growth.

VN: The one thing you’d like to do better?

SB: Who knew typing would become such an integral part of our daily work. When I was in high school, I passed on the opportunity of taking a typing class. That’s my excuse for not knowing my way around a keyboard!

VN: For what traits would you like to be remembered?

SB: My passion is student learning. I’ve made an effort to help students – regardless of their age level – to achieve their goal. I really believe that given the right supports everyone can achieve what they want to and collectively in education we need to provide the right supports that a student needs at that time to get them to where they want to go. I would want to be remembered as a caring, compassionate person who led in a really authentic and caring way.

VN: What do people look to you for guidance about?

SB: I like to go into first-year classes at Camosun where I ask the instructor or students what they want me to talk about. They always want to hear about my story and things that I have had to overcome as a leader. Particularly, being a woman in leadership. They want to know what it was like being a woman moving through my career and if I knew I wanted to be a president of a college. And of course, no, I didn’t set out to become a superintendent or a college president, I wanted to teach and make a difference in the lives of learners.


