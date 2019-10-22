Women in Business: Milestone woman Victoria Pruden ‘someone who takes risks in leadership’

Victoria News celebrates Women in Business by catching up with Saanich’s Victoria Pruden, executive director of Bridges for Women.

VN: Any community organizations you’re involved with you’d like to highlight?

VP: Victoria Orange Shirt Day Project, Métis Nation Greater Victoria, Victoria Native Friendship Centre

VN: If you weren’t in your current career, what would you be doing?

VP: No matter what it would be, I would be doing what I love. Practicing culture, holding space for people in circle, and trying to help people ease their pain. So, I guess no matter what, it would be doing meaningful work that includes Indigenous people and Indigenous communities.

VN: What have you learned as you mature that you’d like to share with a ‘younger you’?

VP: That listening to my gut, my intuition, and believing in my own ideas is so very important. As a young woman I let others make decisions for me, or sway me from what I felt was the right choice.

READ ALSO: Métis artist leaves a legacy in Victoria

VN: The one thing you’d like to do better?

VP: Manage my stress as a woman in leadership. I would like to spend more time in nature, grounding my physical body and clearing my mind. Stress management is something that I need to prioritize in my life, especially the role of the body and the power of nature in clearing our mind and emotions.

VN: Your guilty pleasure?

VP: My guilty pleasure, I think it would have to be donuts. Gourmet donuts, grocery store donuts –– I love them all.

VN: For what traits would you like to be remembered?

VP: I would like to be remembered as someone who takes risks in leadership, they sometimes work out incredibly well, they sometimes fail, but it takes courage and strength to make bold decisions. I make bold decisions, usually with a view of social justice in mind.

READ MORE: Women in Business


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Opposition to Trans Mountain won’t change, B.C. minister says

Just Posted

Central Saanich top cop acknowledges mistake that led to knife in hospital

Officer in question ‘accepted full responsibilty and apologized’

UPDATED: View Royal structure fire leaves Four Mile House Restaurant with ‘extensive damage’

No injuries reported, cause of fire still under investigation

VicPD return Victoria fugitive from France for attempted murder trial

Sebastien Normandin, 49, charged with attempts to hit former girlfriend with car

MISSING: Sidney/North Saanich RCMP seek help finding Peninsula man

Vincent Olsen was last heard from on Oct. 21

Women in Business: Milestone woman Victoria Pruden ‘someone who takes risks in leadership’

Victoria News celebrates Women in Business by catching up with Saanich’s Victoria… Continue reading

Scheer says Canada more divided than ever, as NDP and Bloc hold cards close

While Liberals were shut out of two key prairie provinces, they took two-thirds of the seats in Ontario

POLL: Are you satisfied with the result of the federal election?

The ballots have now been counted and the dust has settled on… Continue reading

Windstorm knocks out power for 10,000 in north and central B.C.

Power slowly being restored, BC Hydro says

Investor alert: ‘Split games’ pyramid scheme circulating in B.C.

British Columbia Securities Commission issues warning about scheme selling virtual shares

Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority

An online petition is calling for a western alliance and Alberta to separate

Federal election saw 66% of registered voters hit the polls across Canada

Roughly 18 million people cast their ballots, voting in a Liberal minority government

Most Read