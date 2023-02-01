WorkBC in Sooke hosts career and volunteer fair

WorkBC Centre Sooke hosts a career and volunteers fair on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Edward Milne Community School. (Contributed photo)

WorkBC Centre Sooke hosts a career and volunteers fair on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Edward Milne Community School.

Job seekers can meet with local employers in Sooke, including School School District, Adrena LINE Zipline, Sooke Harbour Resort & Marina and Royal Roads University.

Visitors can also learn about volunteer opportunities and employment support services.

WorkBC Centre Sooke will be on hand to assist with interview preparation and share tips on how to impress potential employers.

As part of Sooke WorkBC Centre’s free employment services, eligible job seekers can take advantage of one-on-one assistance with resumes, cover letters, job coaching, career planning, potential eligibility for the wage subsidy program, and financial assistance for work clothing and certifications.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at EMCS, 6218 Sooke Rd.

Registration is not necessary but is encouraged.

For more information, visit Eventbrite or the WorkBC Centre Westshore and Sooke Facebook page.

