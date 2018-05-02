VI Fitness files for bankruptcy

Workout locations across Greater Victoria closed permanently May 1

According to the company website, VI Fitness Centres Inc. filed for bankruptcy May 1 and permanently closed all its locations.

There are multiple across Greater Victoria.

“Despite the company’s best efforts, our business model was no longer sustainable due an increasingly competitive landscape,” the announcement says. “We can no longer afford to keep the business operating at a loss. We sincerely regret the impact our closure will have on our members, employees and business partners, and truly appreciate their support over the years.”

The website then refers patrons to contact the Bowra Group, an accounting firm in Vancouver and Edmonton.

Mario Mainella is a senior vice president at the Vancouver firm and one of the members involved in the VI Fitness file.

“It just wasn’t viable and they couldn’t operate anymore,” Mainella said. “The owner was funding the losses of the company. They made a decision. They didn’t think they could turn it around and didn’t want to continue funding out of their own pocket.”

Updates will follow.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Competition is tough: Brand specialist offers advice at Victoria construction conference

Just Posted

Police looking for leads on assault with firearm Saturday in Esquimalt

VicPD investigators encouraging use of anonymous tip line, in absence of description

Centre for youth seeking mental health and addictions support opens in Victoria

Foundry Centre joins six other B.C. locations, to provide one-stop shop for wellness needs

“We’re not asking for the sun and the moon,” says couple living in Cuthbert Holmes Park

Couple tell their story of living in park, transitioning to permanent housing

Rash of motorcycle, scooter thefts prompts police warning to residents

VicPD reports more than half of vehicle thefts in 2018 have been two-wheelers

Movie set turns Victoria neighbourhoods into New York City

Another Hallmark movie is currently shooting in Greater Victoria

Oak Bay principal rewards middle school student effort with stunts

Principal Pie Roll includes a face full of cream and a dip in McNeill Bay

VI Fitness files for bankruptcy

Workout locations across Greater Victoria closed permanently May 1

Feds like risky data cloud as alternative to their creaky computer systems

The federal government is willing to store data in the internet cloud as an alternative to its own aging computers

Investigators have floated idea of forcing Trump to testify under oath.

The special counsel leading the Russia investigation has floated idea of subpoena for President Donald Trump

Bank of Canada says Canadians owe $2 trillion as it mulls next rate hike

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canadians have amassed a $2-trillion mountain of household debt

N.B. officials urge people to evacuate their neighbourhoods as floodwaters rise

The Emergency Measures Organization is urging people to leave certain neighbourhoods in and around Saint John

Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge

Police question whether car dangling from Toronto bridge is part of movie shoot

VIDEO: Man dead after motorcycle hits city bus

Bus damaged, RCMP cannot confirm if others on the bus were injured

Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir was accused by Christine Moore of having harassed several women

Most Read

  • VI Fitness files for bankruptcy

    Workout locations across Greater Victoria closed permanently May 1