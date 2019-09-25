You can buy 100 per cent B.C. wine at Save-On-Foods starting Thursday

Looking for the perfect wine to pair with your dinner? The Save-On-Foods Sidney location opens its newest in-aisle B.C. VQH wine department on Thursday.

Through the B.C. Wine Institute, the grocery store has partnered with more than 175 local wineries across the province, many of them local, to put more than 1,00 varieties of 100 per cent British Columbian wine on the shelves.

Now customers can pick up a premium bottle of wine under the same roof as ingredients for their meals.

Wines of British Columbia at Save-On-Foods is the company’s 21st location to offer 100 per cent made-in-B.C. wine since the province began allowing grocery retailers to apply for B.C. VQA in 2015.