Young Salmon Farmers of BC launches to empower Next Generation Seafood Alliance

The Young Salmon Farmers of BC helped cofound a new alliance with international partners, YoungFish and the Young Agriculture Society

Next Generation Seafood Alliance announcing the launch of an international young professionals network at the YoungFish Conference. From left to right, Michelle Franze (YSFBC), Janicke Eckhoff (NGSA), Andrew Richardson (YAS), Mads Aarvik (YoungFish), and Marte Hagen Røe (YoungFish and panel moderator).

The Next Generation Seafood Alliance (NGSA) was launched earlier this month with help from Campbell River.

"From February 9 to 15, I travelled to Norway to represent the Young Salmon Farmers of BC at the annual YoungFish Conference in Bergen to officially launch the Next Generation Seafood Alliance with my international colleagues from Norway and Scotland," said Michelle Franze, the co-founder and co-director of the Young Salmon Farmers of BC. "The Next Generation Seafood Alliance is a project supported by the International Salmon Farmers Association (ISFA) to develop an international young professionals network."

The NGSA was also confounded by YoungFish (based in Norway) and the Young Aquaculture Society (based in Scotland), and formed as an initiative by the ISFA. The NGSA's mission is to empower younger generations by fostering enthusiasm, innovation, and visibility for the industry. Another aim is to cement seafood production as a key driver of future food systems.

Over 200 young professionals were at the event.

"By connecting across borders and supply chain segments, and by harnessing our deep-rooted passion for the industry, we believe we can inspire new ways of thinking and fresh conversations while supporting responsible seafood production and coastal communities," said Janicke Eckhoff, the president of NGSA.

The network organization has a global ambition to empower young professionals by providing a variety of opportunities:

Connect: Build global and regional connections among young seafood professionals.

Learn: Provide opportunities for leadership development and skill enhancement.

Innovate: Encourage forward-thinking solutions to industry challenges.

Support Coastal Communities: Ensure the sector stays rooted in its cultural and economic origins.

Promote Responsible Seafood: Advocate for sustainable and ethical practices.

Give Back: Inspire a culture of responsibility and community impact.

"Young people are untapped ambassadors for the seafood sector and can tell the story of seafood in an authentic way because it is their everyday work. It’s important that we give a voice to the highly motivated and passionate young professionals, as we have many shared values globally on the potential of the seafood sector. Young Salmon Farmers of BC are very excited to be a part of this exciting project and help foster the next generation of seafood leaders," said Franze.