LETTER: Less cars key to fighting climate change

As a scientist, it seems that David Suzuki has a very narrow view of global warming. CO2 may well be a contributor, but it is minor and the overriding factor is a consequence of our self-indulgence.

READ ALSO: Councillor wants to see concrete action after Saanich declares climate emergency

There are several significant factors, principally industry, construction, transportation, population growth and natural phenomena. We are effectively a ball with a molten core hurtling through space. The only way we lose heat is from our surface. This is essentially constant as is the temperature of the space around us. Our main source of heat is the sun and through our core with volcanic activity.

READ ALSO: Youth activism pushes Central Saanich to declare ‘climate emergency’

Heat is a form of energy. Every motion we make generates heat. An electric car is not much better than a fossil fuel car. Both are less than five per cent efficient. Both weigh 2,000 kg and can transport a 100-kg person with groceries from one point to another. The remaining 95 per cent is car plus engine or battery. That energy is wasted and shows up as heat.

Taking a step back, the extraction of fuels from oil or tar generates even more heat; the extraction of minerals and concrete production the same. Burning of fossil fuels is exothermic, more heat. Simply working out at the gym, creates yet more heat.

READ ALSO: Saanich cites climate change emergency, denies additional signage for gas stations

It should be easy to calculate what the heat loss is from the surface of the earth. It’s a function of the surface area, the temperature difference, and a factor termed the heat transfer coefficient.

If this is exceeded then the world as we know it heats up. We have to stabilize the population, and more importantly, decrease our need for transportation and disposable consumables. This means staying closer to home, buying fewer widgets, smaller lighter cars or just no cars. Fewer cars means fewer aircraft. A barrel of oil produces a fixed ratio of gasoline to aviation fuel to diesel with some small degree of flexibility. You can’t have one without the other.

This brings us back to CO2. Reduce our dependence on transportation, be it fossil fuel or electric, and needless plastic imports and we reduce our energy production and CO2 emissions with it.

Anthony Rose

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Passionate cyclists have a place in Haro Woods

Just Posted

DJ Rennie Foster: Bringing the house music home

Victoria-reared recording artist looks forward to Lucky Bar shows, near where he got his start

PHOTOS: Hundreds of models on display at Saanichton car show

39th annual Fords and Friends Car Show and Shine a success

Vehicle driven into North Saanich sewage pump station

Crews advising some North Saanich residents to avoid flushing toilets

Crews respond after Langford brush fire jumps to shed

No injuries reported, cause of fire unknown

Truck of Metchosin suspicious death victim found in Oak Bay

Martin Payne, 60, was found deceased in his Metchosin home after being reported missing

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

Canadian officials flagged 900 food items from China with ‘problems’ over 2 years

The scrutiny of agricultural goods has been central to a diplomatic dispute between Canada and China

Gasoline companies to speak at public inquiry into B.C. pump prices

Premier John Horgan ordered the inquiry in May when prices at the pump reached $1.70 a litre

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

Loved ones of Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh mourn after terrorist attack

She moved back to Somalia last year in an effort to tell positive stories of her home country

Marathon votes, high stress work is going to kill someone, say some MPs

Some resort to wearing diapers to help get them through all-night votes

Concerns mount over ‘criminalization’ of detained migrants in Canada

The agency decided all officers working in these centres must be outfitted in protective and defensive equipment

Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks

Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms

Xuzhou city police told The Associated Press three Chinese people were also detained in the alleged drug arrests

Most Read