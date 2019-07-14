LETTER: Passionate cyclists have a place in Haro Woods

I enjoyed Colin Castle’s letter, Bike enthusiasts have a place in Haro Woods. He has inspired me to write a supporting comment.

My wife and I visit Haro Woods from time to time with our dogs. On our first visit seven or eight years ago we discovered in the north corner (bounded by Finnerty and Arbutus) a remarkable series of bicycle jumps.

We were amazed at the ingenuity and creativity displayed. Those structures were clearly built by youths with a passion for their hobby.

At that time we were impressed that Saanich would allow the free-spirited takeover of a corner of the park. In that respect we were misguided because on a somewhat later visit we were disappointed to discover that the jumps had been levelled.

I agree with Colin Castle that it is time for Parks and Rec to go back to the drawing board to figure out how to accommodate the young bike enthusiasts.

Don Cook

Saanich