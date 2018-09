Golf for Kids Charity Classic participants share a laugh together. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Light)

Golf for Kids Charity Classic recently took place at the Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort and Spa in Langford.

The tournament raises money for a number of charities in B.C., such as Jeneece Place and the Help Fill a Dream Foundation, which helps children with life-threatening illnesses and physical and mental challenges.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the tournament and it raised $1 million, matching last year’s record.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com