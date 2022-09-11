100 Women Who Care West Shore hosting next meeting in Colwood Sept. 15

The group will meet to select the next charity to support with donations from members

100 Women Who Care West Shore is meeting at a new location at the Royal Colwood Golf Club Sept. 15 to choose the next charity to support. Pictured is the last meeting, where the group raised $4,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria. (Courtesy 100 Women Who Care West Shore/Facebook)

The charity 100 Women Who Care West Shore is set to meet once again on Sept, 15, this time at a brand-new location.

September’s meeting will be taking place at the Royal Colwood Golf Club, with registration and a meet and greet over refreshments starting at 6 p.m., and the meeting itself running from 7 to 8 p.m.

At its quarterly meetings, the organization gathers more than 100 women from the community who are passionate about contributing to local community causes, and who are looking to take collective action. Each meeting, the group hears three presentations from organizations before voting on which will receive the donations collected that night.

Each woman writes a cheque to the successful group, and donations can quickly reach beyond $10,000.

In June for example, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Victoria were chosen, and $4,000 in donations was raised in an hour.

For more information on 100 Women Who Care, to register for the upcoming meeting, or nominate a charity, visit 100womenwestshore.com.

READ MORE: Saanich Peninsula women who care keep kids in camps

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

charityColwoodWest Shore