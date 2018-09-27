$1,000 raised to replace Victoria teen’s stolen tricycle

Teen uses the customized trike as her main mode of transportation

In only one day, 25 people donated enough money for a Victoria teen with cerebral palsy to replace her stolen tricycle — and then some.

After the teen’s customized tricycle, which she uses as her main transportation, was stolen on Sept. 22 a fundraiser online raised $1,000 for a new ride. The fundraiser had originally asked for $240 for a similar tricycle but changed the funds needed to $750 after the trike didn’t accommodate the teen’s mobility needs.

Victoria police are still seeking people with information about the stolen tricycle, who can report what they know by calling 250-995-754 or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. The police are asking anyone who sees someone with the tricycle to call 911.

