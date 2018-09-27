A Victoria teen’s tricycle was stolen on Sept. 22. (Victoria Police photo)

$1,000 raised to replace Victoria teen’s stolen tricycle

Teen uses the customized trike as her main mode of transportation

In only one day, 25 people donated enough money for a Victoria teen with cerebral palsy to replace her stolen tricycle — and then some.

After the teen’s customized tricycle, which she uses as her main transportation, was stolen on Sept. 22 a fundraiser online raised $1,000 for a new ride. The fundraiser had originally asked for $240 for a similar tricycle but changed the funds needed to $750 after the trike didn’t accommodate the teen’s mobility needs.

READ MORE: Victoria teen with mobility issues stranded by stolen tricycle

Victoria police are still seeking people with information about the stolen tricycle, who can report what they know by calling 250-995-754 or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. The police are asking anyone who sees someone with the tricycle to call 911.

READ MORE: Paralympic dream for rider with cerebral palsy

keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

