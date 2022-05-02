Oak Bay resident John Hillman walked 101 laps around the Carlton House driveway in 2020 to raise money and awareness for Save the Children Canada. The veteran of the Second World War did five laps a day for 20 days, inspired by the late Capt. Tom Moore in England. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay resident John Hillman walked 101 laps around the Carlton House driveway in 2020 to raise money and awareness for Save the Children Canada. The veteran of the Second World War did five laps a day for 20 days, inspired by the late Capt. Tom Moore in England. (Black Press Media file photo)

103-year-old veteran laps Oak Bay courtyard for 3rd year in Save the Children fundraiser

Party atmosphere grows music, children, dignitaries for third year

An Oak Bay centenarian hasn’t even walked a step but has already raised $15,000 for Save the Children.

He plans to start 103 laps of the courtyard at his Carlton House home Monday morning – walking roughly 10 rounds a day for roughly 10 days until he hits his age.

John Hillman, 103, held similar fundraisers in 2020 and 2021 raising $215,000 to help children affected by conflict around the world.

READ ALSO: 103-year-old Oak Bay veteran invites youth to join Save the Children fundraiser

This year, he invited youth to participate which spurred a planned series of musical performers, special guests and community partners walking with him. Guest walkers include a Grade 3 class from Glenlyon Norfolk School, Oak Bay council, local fire and police members as well as the Oak Bay High marching band.

Hillman was inspired by Capt. Tom Moore of England, who in 2020 did 100 laps of his garden to raise money for a charity that supports hospitals in the U.K. Moore’s story captured worldwide attention and he raised tens of millions of dollars in the first week.

Hillman tackled 101 laps over 20 days to raise awareness and money for Save The Children Canada in 2020.

READ ALSO: Veteran, Oak Bay charitable inspiration John Hillman honoured at 103

After learning Moore died in February 2021, attributed to COVID-19, Hillman decided to repeat the event. After losing his wife Irene – the couple was married more than 79 years – on July 3, 2021, and battling the mid-summer heat, he finished the feat later in July.

This year’s walk is set to start March 2 at 10:30 a.m. in the courtyard of Carlton House. Environment Canada predicts sun and cloud for the day with a high of 15 C.

This year’s fundraising goal is a fitting $103,000. Donate to the cause at savethechildren.akaraisin.com/ui/teamsave/p/Hillman103.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bayPhilanthropy

Previous story
Climate change causing high variability, shifting normals in CRD: report

Just Posted

Oak Bay resident John Hillman walked 101 laps around the Carlton House driveway in 2020 to raise money and awareness for Save the Children Canada. The veteran of the Second World War did five laps a day for 20 days, inspired by the late Capt. Tom Moore in England. (Black Press Media file photo)
103-year-old veteran laps Oak Bay courtyard for 3rd year in Save the Children fundraiser

Ecological protection is a key feature of the CRD’s plan to mitigate climate change. Pictured is Gowlland Tod Provincial Park. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Climate change causing high variability, shifting normals in CRD: report

Jayah Niedoba, Paige Hall and Elly Martin (centre three) from Inspire Sports Victoria celebrate their victories with Team B.C. teammates Sanne-Lise Garbe and Makayla Roy at the Western Canadian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Winnipeg in late April. (Photo courtesy of Darcie Niedoba)
Western Canadian gymnastics gold comes to Greater Victoria athletes

The Victoria Brain Injury Society is expanding its Acquired Brain Injury 101 education programming to make it free for all Greater Victoria residents. (Pixabay photo)
Victoria Brain Injury Society opening educational programming to all