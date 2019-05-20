121st Victoria Day Parade takes over Douglas Street

Rainclouds don’t keep Victorians away from yearly parade

Thousands are enjoying the 121st Island Farms Victoria Day Parade Sunday morning as floats of all kinds, marching bands, dancers and more take to Douglas Street, marching from Mayfair Mall to the intersection of Douglas and Humboldt Street.

Following the parade, the public was invited to Centennial Square for “Celebration Square,” a free family event.

The Victoria Police Department closed portions of Douglas Street as the parade went ahead.

Check here for for footage as the parade makes its way downtown.

Greater Victoria Chinese Society! pic.twitter.com/Xx7FanAcu7 — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) May 20, 2019

That was @Pacificfccpl Stewie the Starfish running by! pic.twitter.com/feCN56Sqwr — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) May 20, 2019

Leo Spalteholz and his two daughters, Clara and Elyise, have been here since about 8:45, they’re lucky to have gotten such a great spot. #victoriadayparade pic.twitter.com/AKrpt07Fnt — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) May 20, 2019

Eve DeVries is here with Bob Guido, who’s celebrating his 65th birthday down at the parade! pic.twitter.com/NUtImDGv2u — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) May 20, 2019

What’s a parade without a marching band? 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/0S0YjZjaGh — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) May 20, 2019

The parade has made its way from one end to another! pic.twitter.com/gMKritIFBs — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) May 20, 2019

The floats are upon us here at the end of the #VictoriaDay2019 #parade, plus some cool fire trucks! pic.twitter.com/JYhbc4LkXi — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) May 20, 2019

Kara Dunn (left) and her daughter Angle watch the beginning of the parade with Hailly Wagner (right) and her daughter Juliana, it’s an annual tradition for them! pic.twitter.com/8uPUYsbeI3 — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) May 20, 2019

