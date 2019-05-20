121st Victoria Day Parade takes over Douglas Street

Rainclouds don’t keep Victorians away from yearly parade

Thousands are enjoying the 121st Island Farms Victoria Day Parade Sunday morning as floats of all kinds, marching bands, dancers and more take to Douglas Street, marching from Mayfair Mall to the intersection of Douglas and Humboldt Street.

Following the parade, the public was invited to Centennial Square for “Celebration Square,” a free family event.

The Victoria Police Department closed portions of Douglas Street as the parade went ahead.

Check here for for footage as the parade makes its way downtown.

READ ALSO: Temporary cameras deployed for Victoria Day Parade

READ ALSO: Chinese culture to light up 2019 Victoria Day Parade

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mighty Garage Sale offers boost to Metchosin groups

Just Posted

121st Victoria Day Parade takes over Douglas Street

Rainclouds don’t keep Victorians away from yearly parade

Saanich Police take down snake camera

Snake first seen in December 2018 has remained elusive

Police-run Youth for Change and Inclusion camp bids fond farewell to tireless directors

Founder Sgt. Paul Brookes has run camp empowering youth and creating leaders for 16 years

Canadians not afraid to take the plunge for the second time

Most will wait almost five years before remarrying

John Cleese sets fall date for Victoria return

June show sold out, comedic actor returns Nov. 4

VIDEO: Horseshoe pitching association appeals to Greater Victora youngsters

Youth horseshoe pitching club offers fun for all ages, says GVHPA

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

The father and two youngesters fell down a steep and treachorous cliff while hiking on Burke Mountain

Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2OT thriller

Leonard has 36 points as Toronto cuts Milwaukee’s series lead to 2-1

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job

B.C. ferry stops to let black bear swim past near Nanaimo

Queen of Oak Bay brakes for wildlife in Nanaimo’s Departure Bay

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Most Read