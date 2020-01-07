The puppies are named after a northern theme. Image: BC SPCA The puppies are named after a northern theme. Image: BC SPCA

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

The moment dog lovers have been waiting for since the end of December is finally here. The 17 husky puppies who were surrendered to the BC SPCA now all have names and are available for adoption.

The eight to 10-week-old husky puppies, along with two adult dogs, were living outside in the cold and snow on a property in the B.C. Interior.

READ MORE: 17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

RCMP and the BC SPCA Cruelty Investigation Department visited the property following a complaint about the dogs’ living conditions. The owner surrendered the animals to animal control who held them overnight before transferring the dogs to the local BC SPCA branch on Christmas Eve.

The puppies were treated for worms and placed in quarantine. As the dogs have been spayed/neutered and given vaccines, they are now ready for adoption.

Now, potential adopters can meet the puppies at two different BC SPCA shelters, the BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen Branch and the Vernon and District Branch.

Their names were chosen from suggestions submitted by the public, which identified two themes: Northern and Norse Gods. The public voted for their favourite theme in an online poll and Northern was the clear winner.

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

