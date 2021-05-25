18 groups seek part of Oak Bay grant budget

Grants in aid are getting aired in Oak Bay a bit late this year, but the process is underway.

Council members received a package earlier this month listing organizations seeking funds and outlining their role, requested amount and any funds awarded in previous years.

Council is scheduled to determine which grants it will issue during its May 25 meeting.

The budget for annual discretionary grants is just beyond $62,000 and 18 applications add up to about $58,000, according to staff.

Coun. Hazel Braithwaite preemptively asked staff the best way to avoid any potential conflict of interest should she be involved with any of the organizations.

Staff asked council members to simply let them know ahead of time to allow for ease of members leaving then returning to the virtual meeting.

The total 2021 grant budget is $176,100.

Other grants in the budget include $35,000 for the Oak Bay Volunteer Society and $15,000 for the JeuxFC Victoria 2020 (Canadian Francophone Games). Both were awarded those amounts last year.

Perpetual grants are budgeted at $63,600 for 2021 and include $11,000 for the Bowker Creek Initiative (through the CRD), $3,000 for the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (cemetery maintenance), $500 for the Kiwanis Club of Oak Bay for Halloween activities, $3,500 for the Oak Bay United Church (parking agreement), $1,500 for a scholarship and $44,100 for the South Island Prosperity Project.

Council meetings and agenda are available online at oakbay.civicweb.net. Meetings generally start at 7 p.m.

