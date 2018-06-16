23rd annual FernFest coming to town!

Riders big and small take part in the Kidical Mass Bike Parade at last year’s FernFest in Fernwood Square and Vic High. This year’s event runs June 22 and 23. Photo by Webmeister Bud/Fernwood NRG

Fernwood Square is going to be a lot busier than usual later this month as two favourite summer events descend on the neighbourhood.

The 23rd annual FernFest returns June 22 and 23, promising a little something for the whole family. The annual Fernwood Bites foodie event, offering up an evening of locally produced food and beverages, has been sold out since April, but there’s plenty of music, art, food and games for all ages available on the previous two days.

“We like to bring in a circus vibe,” says event co-ordinator Kathryn Juricic. “There are so, so many installations, roaming performers and art activities for kids up to adults.”

Friday’s adult-oriented night runs from 5 to 10 p.m. and features multiple bands, a barbecue and beer garden in the square.

On Saturday starting at 9 a.m. there will be a community breakfast, a kids’ bike parade and a full-on kids zone on the adjacent Vic High field, including a cardboard castle. An artisan market will feature 30 local vendors plus more music and food are on tap, as well as tours of neighbouring gardens and heritage walks. Performers from Vic High will also be part of the day.

“Compared to different festivals this one really stands out because it’s all people from our community being showcased,” Juricic says. “It’s also unique because for the past five years it’s been an all-female run festival.”

Over the two days the square sees as many as 3,000 people come through. Juricic noted that while attendance is free, anyone who really wants to go should plan ahead.

“Come early! The square has a limited capacity.”

For more information about FernFest you can head to fernwoodnrg.ca/events-directory/fernfest/.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com