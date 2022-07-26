25 going on 18: Happy birthday to Kamloops man badly injured in 2016 assault

Jessie’s brain injury has him believing he is forever 18

Jessie Simpson turned 25 on July 26, 2022, but due to the injuries from a 2016 attack with a metal baseball bat the young man will forever be 18. (Sue Simpson)

Happy 25 birthday Jessie Simpson!

The Kamloops man celebrates his birthday today, and for the first time since he was brutally attacked with a metal baseball bat Jessie will be able to celebrate his birthday on Sunday with friends and family at home.

Jessie’s mother Sue said it was a little worrisome when he contracted COVID-19 that the party would have to be cancelled.

“The nursing home sent him home with COVID-19 and he tested positive,” Sue commented, noting she tested him at home after Jessie complained of a headache two weeks ago.

“His breathing was really bad, so I phoned the ambulance for him on Friday (July 15) night. They brought him in and they did a chest x-ray. They let us go and then brought him back Saturday night and said he had pneumonia in his right lung, so they admitted him to hospital and he was in there for five days.”

Sue says Jessie is doing well now and looking forward to his party on Sunday (July 31).

“We are going to have a barbecue here, hot dogs, and we are going to have balloons for Jessie, of course.”

The party is open to the public from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 7106 Savona Access Road, Savona if anyone would like to celebrate with the family.

For anyone wanting to send birthday messages, Sue says she reads every card to Jessie. Birthday wishes can be mailed to: Jessie Simpson PO BOX 233 Savona B.C. V0K 2J0.

Jessie’s brain injury prevents him from understanding that time has passed since the attack on June 19, 2016.

“I’m not 25, I’m not,” Jessie said over the phone to Capital News. “I’m 18.”

Simpson expressed her gratitude for all those who have supported them, saying Jessie wouldn’t be where he is today without the community that rallied around them.

Kristopher Teichrieb pleaded guilty in 2018 to aggravated assault and was handed a seven-year prison sentence. Teichrieb was also ordered in February 2021 to pay $6.9 million in damages to Jessie.

The GoFundMe page to support Jessie and his family remains active and donations continue to come in to assist with medical and travel costs. Sue said the biggest need right now is a proper medical bed for Jessie.

