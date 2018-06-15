5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Car Free YYJ, family fishing, Sooke bluegrass, walk for cancer and a mascot’s birthday

Mascot birthday: Hit a birthday party for Ace, the Saanich Police at Cadboro Bay Gyro Park on Saturday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sooke River Bluegrass Festival: The festival opens at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the Sooke Flats, with a traditional welcome and prayer by the T’Sou-ke Nation. Tickets cost $70 for a weekend pass, $20 on Friday and Sunday for day passes, and $50 for a Saturday day pass, and can be purchased online at brownpappertickets.com. For a discount, enter the code “Mirror” when purchasing the ticket. For more information, contact info@sookebluegrass.com, or call 250-217-7738.

Car Free YYJ: Put the car in ‘park’ and stretch those hammies because Car Free YYJ is back for another year of music, food and community connection along nine blocks of Douglas Street on Sunday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Returning participants will have new vendors to enjoy, from food trucks to artisans and more, along with the return of the grassy park between Pandora and Johnson streets. This 5,000 square foot temporary green space features picnic tables and is commonly filled with adults lounging and children running around.

Family fishing weekend: Coinciding with Father’s Day weekend, annual family fishing weekend events are being held across the province that combine fishing, learning and socializing. Taking place at the Malahat Outdoor Sports Centre on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., the Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association is hosting a free, local event. Everyone is welcome and equipment will be provided for those who do not have their own.

Walk for cancer support: Father’s Day walk in support of Island Prostate Centre is Sunday June 17. Funds raised through the event goes back to supporting men and their families impacted by prostate cancer, right here in our own community. The run is at Vancouver Island Technology Park in Saanich at 10 a.m. Admission: Adult $35 / Youth 12 and under free.

 

Several hundred people took part in the 2017 Raymond James Father’s Day Walk and Run for Prostate Cancer. The annual event took place Sunday, starting from the Vancouver Island Tech Park. (Wolfgang Depner/Black Press)

