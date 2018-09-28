Victoria Royals’ Tyler Lees (26) tries to stuff home a loose puck in the Prince George Cougars goalmouth during Western Hockey League action last weekend at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. The Royals won both ends of the doubleheader, 2-1 in a shootout Friday and 5-1 on Saturday. (Don Descoteau/Black Press)

5 hot things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

WHL hockey, Navy tours, Run for the Cure, animal blessings and motorcycle hill climb on the agenda

Victoria Royals home double header Coming off a weekend sweep of the Prince George Cougars, the Victoria Royals head into this week’s Western Hockey League play as one of three teams atop the B.C. Division.

The Royals host one of those clubs, the Kamloops Blazers, for a pair of games this Friday and Saturday night (7:05 p.m. puck drop) at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Defence on the Dock CFB Esquimalt travels across the bay to Ogden Point on Sunday for Defence on the Dock.

Members of the public can tour a number of Royal Canadian Navy vessels and even catch a ride in the Navy’s rigid-hulled inflatable boat as the event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ogden Point Cruise Ship Terminal.

CIBC run for the cureThis year’s event will run Sunday, Sept. 30 with registration starting at 7:30 a.m., and the run starting at 9 a.m. at the University of Victoria. Awards and closing ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m.

Traffic and bus routes will be affected at this time, but roads are scheduled to reopen at 12:00 pm.

Registration is still open for the run, for more information head to cibcrunforthecure.com

Blessing of the AnimalsCreatures great and small will join their human owners Sunday as a Saanich church continues a time-honoured tradition of blessing animals. St. Luke Cedar Hill Anglican Church will hold its annual Blessing of the Animals Service on Sunday, Sept. 30, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Motorcycle Hill Climb – The Victoria Motorcycle Club is hosting its annual Hill Climb Competition. Held on the club property in Metchosin, this event is great for all ages. Bring a lawn chair and some ear plugs. There will be a concession and lots of parking. Admission for spectators is by donation. Sunday, Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. at 4200 Happy Valley Road.


