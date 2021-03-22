Career Fair

5 reasons your career search just got easier

Black Press Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education Event comes to Greater Victoria

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Canadians hard, and some who may have had a flourishing career are out of work, or their job just isn’t meeting their standards anymore.

But just because the country is finding its way through the new normal doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities available.

If you took time to study or brush up on your skills during the lockdown or you’re just ready to make a change and feel revitalized, Black Press Media has you covered.

A virtual career and post-secondary education event is taking place in Greater Victoria from April 6 to 9, 2021.

This virtual event will showcase an array of career and educational opportunities that just might be what you’re looking for.

Jennifer Wood, Back Press Media events coordinator, said attendees can expect a number of organizations participating at the event which shows there’s a flourishing job market in Greater Victoria. The diversity of the employers is also one of the reasons there’s a necessity to hold a career event, and Black Press Media is happy to host an event that matches job seekers with employers.

“We really bring together so much opportunity to the comfort of your own home – when it comes time to seek employment or education, people can see so many options in one place,” said Wood. “We also have a wide range of employers ready to hire and they find it a valuable experience to meet potential employees who would be a great fit for their company.”

1. So much to explore: Discover more than 30 career and education possibilities at any one of ten Black Press Media virtual career and post-secondary education events hosted around the province, from Vancouver Island to the Kootenays. Attendees can expect to meet representatives from post-secondary institutions such as Discovery Community College, Pacific Design Academy, Footprints Security, and businesses of all sizes – BC Corrections, Slegg Building Materials, Community Living, Van Isle Windows, Securiguard and so many more!

2. So much to learn: A virtual career and education event is an educational experience all on its own. You can join from any device or web browser and interact with employers and representatives of educational institutes in live time. You’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and discover what the company or institute has to offer.

3. Building connections: Over the next decade,B.C.’s Labour Market Outlook anticipates more than 861,000 job openings, three-quarters of which will require some post-secondary education or training. Black Press Media’s virtual career and post-secondary education event will connect job seekers with educational institutions and employers to ensure they will find the resources they need to make their career dreams a reality.

4. Employer resources: With those kinds of numbers, the Black Press Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education events are just as vital for employers – they provide an opportunity to focus on potential job seekers and see how many people are searching for employment in their field. Plus through the event companies will have the ability to host throughout the entire Greater Victoria.

5. The best part: It’s free to REGISTER! The Greater Victoria Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education Event is free and easy to register when you visit Black Press Events.

Learn more about the Greater Victoria Career and Post-Secondary Education Event at our Facebook page, email events@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.

CareersPost-secondary Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Need a lift?
Next story
Victoria Hospitals Foundation campaign $1 million shy of $7 million goal

Just Posted

Municipal staff say North Saanich must receive a building permit for a pig shelter on the Sandown agricultural lands. The Sandown Centre for Regenerative Agriculture has questioned the need. (Black Press Media File)
North Saanich insists on permit for pig shelter on Sandown lands

Sandown Centre for Regenerative Agriculture questions the need for a permit

Three Oak Bay firetrucks pictured outside of the fire-hall. Black Press Media File Photo
Nobody injured after man’s vehicle leaves road, hits Oak Bay house on Saturday

The man got out of his vehicle on his own before Oak bay crews arrived at the Bowker Avenue home

Crews worked into the night on Saturday to rescue a man who fell on a steep part of Mount Douglas after hiking off the marked trails. (Photo courtesy of Dan Wood, deputy chief at Saanich Fire Department)
Injured hiker’s hours-long rescue goes into the night on the slopes of Mount Douglas

Saanich crews rescued the man after he went off-trail and fell in a rocky bluff area of the park

Before COVID-19, Saanich’s Greek Fest celebrated Greek culture and traditions. March 25, 2021 marks the 200th anniversary of Greek independence. (Black Press Media File)
Greater Victoria communities to mark 200th anniversary of Greek independence

Greek flag to be raised in front of provincial legislature as well as several municipal halls

Dr. Omar Ahmad (left), Island Health’s department head of emergency and critical care medicine, Avery Brohman, Island Health’s executive director and Joe O’Rourke, Seaspan Victoria Shipyards vice president and general manager, announced a $2.65 million donation toward the Its Critical campaign on Nov. 17, 2020. (Victoria Hospitals Foundation photo)
Victoria Hospitals Foundation campaign $1 million shy of $7 million goal

It’s Critical aims to build Vancouver Island’s first high acuity unit

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime unit is investigating the homicide

Anti-bigotry activist Cran Campbell says even when hateful comments are taken down, they are quickly reposted. His comments coincided with release of a new poll on Sunday, March 31, that showed seven in 10 Canadians are worried about the degree of racism in the country (Langley Advance Times file)
Racist posts are staying up longer online these days, B.C. anti-hate activist says

A new poll shows most Canadians are worried about the extent of racism in the country

Noor Fadel is pictured in an undated handout photo. Fadel was attacked by a racist man on a train in 2017 but says the hateful social-media messages she received afterwards were even more traumatic. A new survey finds that one in two Canadians who identify as visible minorities have experienced online hate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Noor Fadel, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Survey suggests one in two people of colour have experienced online racism in Canada

Survey found that seven in 10 respondents are worried about the degree of racism in the country

A male, disabled spotted owl from California, seen in an undated handout photo, arrived at a B.C. breeding facility in hopes to mate with some of the captive owls here to strengthen the gene pool. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C.’s northern spotted owl breeding facility welcomes disabled California relative

Cali, 4, brings the potential to help produce stronger offspring if he finds a mate among at the facility

A still image captured from Benji Bridle’s video Get Reel which won Best Screenplay from the 2021 Vancouver Island Youth Film Festival. Benji Bridle – Get Reel
Get Reel: Island student’s video tribute to fly-fishing earns filmmaking award

Campbell River’s Benjamin Bridle celebrates his school district’s unique fishing program

Art boxes, like this one Ann Zanbilowicz had built for the Kye Bay neighbourhood, are popping up all over the Comox Valley. The boxes allow artists to exhibit their work. New pieces are placed in the box regularly, for your viewing pleasure.
New public art boxes providing a window into Vancouver Island’s creative soul

New Comox Valley-based initiative gives artists a COVID-safe way to exhibit their work

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

Most Read