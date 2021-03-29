Career Fair

5 reasons your career search just got easier

Black Press Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education Event comes to Greater Victoria

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Canadians hard, and some who may have had a flourishing career are out of work, or their job just isn’t meeting their standards anymore.

But just because the country is finding its way through the new normal doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities available.

If you took time to study or brush up on your skills during the lockdown or you’re just ready to make a change and feel revitalized, Black Press Media has you covered.

A virtual career and post-secondary education event is taking place in Greater Victoria from April 6 to 9, 2021.

This virtual event will showcase an array of career and educational opportunities that just might be what you’re looking for.

Jennifer Wood, Back Press Media events coordinator, said attendees can expect a number of organizations participating at the event which shows there’s a flourishing job market in Greater Victoria. The diversity of the employers is also one of the reasons there’s a necessity to hold a career event, and Black Press Media is happy to host an event that matches job seekers with employers.

“We really bring together so much opportunity to the comfort of your own home – when it comes time to seek employment or education, people can see so many options in one place,” said Wood. “We also have a wide range of employers ready to hire and they find it a valuable experience to meet potential employees who would be a great fit for their company.”

1. So much to explore: Discover more than 30 career and education possibilities at any one of ten Black Press Media virtual career and post-secondary education events hosted around the province, from Vancouver Island to the Kootenays. Attendees can expect to meet representatives from post-secondary institutions such as Discovery Community College, Pacific Design Academy, Footprints Security, and businesses of all sizes – BC Corrections, Slegg Building Materials, Community Living, Van Isle Windows, Securiguard and so many more!

2. So much to learn: A virtual career and education event is an educational experience all on its own. You can join from any device or web browser and interact with employers and representatives of educational institutes in live time. You’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and discover what the company or institute has to offer.

3. Building connections: Over the next decade,B.C.’s Labour Market Outlook anticipates more than 861,000 job openings, three-quarters of which will require some post-secondary education or training. Black Press Media’s virtual career and post-secondary education event will connect job seekers with educational institutions and employers to ensure they will find the resources they need to make their career dreams a reality.

4. Employer resources: With those kinds of numbers, the Black Press Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education events are just as vital for employers – they provide an opportunity to focus on potential job seekers and see how many people are searching for employment in their field. Plus through the event companies will have the ability to host throughout the entire Greater Victoria.

5. The best part: It’s free to REGISTER! The Greater Victoria Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education Event is free and easy to register when you visit Black Press Events.

Learn more about the Greater Victoria Career and Post-Secondary Education Event at our Facebook page, email events@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.

CareersPost-secondary Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Saanich researcher receives prestigious lifetime award for work on immunization
Next story
Victoria retirement community residents model alongside women of history

Just Posted

Island Health is warning parents that more COVID-19 exposures are expected in schools in the coming weeks. (Black Press Media file photo)
More Greater Victoria school exposures expected in coming weeks, warns Island Health

More cases at social events means more children exposed

Close to 4,000 BC Hydro customers are without power in Colwood Monday morning. The cause remains under investigation. (BC Hydro/Screenshot)
Thousands without power in Colwood

Cause remains under investigation

A 4.1-kilometre stretch of West Saanich Road was closed from Sunday evening to Monday morning after a tree fell across it. (Google Maps/Screenshot)
UPDATED: West Saanich Road reopens following fallen tree, overnight closure

West Saanich Road closed Sunday evening to Monday morning due to fallen tree

Mural painting of Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry on Government Street in downtown Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health issues warning following significant jump in COVID-19 cases among 20-39-year-olds

Health authority calls for adherence to public safety orders, avoiding indoor gatherings

Members and vehicles of CFB Esquimalt Fire Rescue responded Sunday afternoon to housing near CFB Esquimalt. A residence suffered what officials describe as “minor damage.” (Submitted)
UPDATED: Sunday afternoon fire displaces family living in Work Point near CFB Esquimalt

Cause of fire remains under investigation, but damage said to be minor

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

People wear face masks as they wait for the start of a performance of MOB at the Centaur Theatre in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Certain health and safety measures have been eased in the province of Quebec allowing theatres, churches and gyms to have up to 250 people on their premises. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadians answer what they think post-COVID-19 life will look like in new survey

More than 60 per cent also felt pessimistic about how the pandemic will affect the economy and travel

Canadian Forces Snowbird pilot Joel Wilson walks past the crash site of one of his team's plane in Kamloops, B.C., Sunday, May 17, 2020. One person has died and another is badly injured after a Canadian Forces Snowbird plane crashed in a residential area of Kamloops, B.C., while on a cross-country tour meant to impart hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Bird strike, power failure led to fatal Snowbirds crash near Kamloops, B.C.

Crash killed one and injured the pilot

A makeshift memorial has formed in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center where a 20-year-old man was found with fatal injuries, early in the morning of Saturday, March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Police confirm death of 20-year-old man in Port Alberni was homicide

Victim, suspect likely known to each other, say RCMP

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
PHOTOS: Memorial grows as people pay respects to victims of North Vancouver library stabbing

One woman was killed and another six people were injured

(File)
One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

Windy seas on the Strait of Georgia. (News Bulletin file photo)
Windy weather in the forecast for most of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issues series of special weather statements

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Questions facing British Columbia’s mining sector shed light on what’s to come as the province works to match its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. mining laws raise questions as province looks to implement UN declaration

UNDRIP requires governments to get consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples

Most Read