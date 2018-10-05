The annual Zombie Walk invites creatures seeking brains to gather in their best creepy makeup on Oct. 7between 3 and 5 p.m. The route usually runs between Centennial Square to the Inner Harbour along eitherGovernment or Douglas streets, if you’re in the area you’re bound to run into the throng of the undead. (Facebook photo) The annual Zombie Walk invites creatures seeking brains to gather in their best creepy makeup on Oct. 7 between 3 and 5 p.m. The route usually runs between Centennial Square to the Inner Harbour along either Government or Douglas streets, if you’re in the area you’re bound to run into the throng of the undead.

5 things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Circus to zombies, this long weekend is full of fun events

Victoria MarathonOn the morning of Sunday Oct. 7, more than 8,000 people will cinch their running shoes and hit the streets for the GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon. The race starts in downtown Victoria on Menzies, next to the B.C. Legislature before winding through the downtown core, into James Bay and Beacon Hill Park, along Dallas Road and into Gonzales Bay. The route continues into Fairfield, Oak Bay and the Uplands before the turnaround. There will also be a loop a the Lawndale/Cowichan area for the half marathon. No traffic will be permitted on Dallas Road between 7:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. The portion of Dallas Road between Cook and Douglas Streets will be closed starting at 3:00 a.m. and will remain closed until the end of the race.

Baby goats – The baby goats from the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm will run their final stampedes Monday so catch them at Beacon Park this weekend.

Cirque du Soleil – Corteo, the story of Mauro, a contemporary circus clown who watches as his own funeral takes place in a carnival-like dream (watch more here). Corteo swings through the Save On Foods Memorial Centre Oct. 4 to 7. For tickets click here.

Zombie Walk – The annual Zombie Walk invites creatures seeking brains to gather in their best creepy makeup on Oct. 7 between 3 and 5 p.m. The route usually runs between Centennial Square to the Inner Harbour along either Government or Douglas streets, if you’re in the area you’re bound to run into the throng of the undead.

The Stage at William Head – Oct. 5 brings The Crossroads: A Prison Cabaret to William Head Institution in Metchosin for a fantastical performance underneath the roots of a giant tree. Set in an underground world where society’s rejects were buried at crossroads, the supernatural characters host a cabaret and struggle to reconnect with the larger society.

BONUS: Prepare for the spooky season with this Monday Magazine roundup of events.


