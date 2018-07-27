5 things to see in Greater Victoria this weekend

1 – Hot weather, cool cars

Jaguars on display Saturday and the Collector Car Show Sunday in Oak Bay.

About 120 Jaguar automobiles of all ages are expected to share the field at Windsor Park on July 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All net proceeds of the event benefit the Victoria Hospice Foundation. Food will provided by the Lions Club concession trailer.

2 – The second annual Victoria Bike Music Festival

The Victoria Bike Music Festival invites people to enjoy local, live musicians while celebrating the fun diversity of bicycles. The event is set at two stages, beginning July 29 at Topaz Park at 1 p.m.

Performers include Looelle and Myriam Parent, whose music will be projected by speakers powered by stationary bikes pedalled by audience members who duck in to energize a song or two at a time. Afterward there will be a group bike ride that includes the transport of all speakers and instruments, with live music on the fly led by Kate Romain.

At 4 p.m. the second part of the show begins at Stadacona Park, led by Kara Taylor and Eva Louise Grant, and finishing off with local four-femme country group, The Half Moon Shine.

3 – Sooke Fine Art Show

From July 27 to Aug. 6, the Sooke Fine Arts Society rolls out the carpet to art lovers from far and wide at SEAPARC Leisure Centre in Sooke, where the arena has been beautifully transformed into a 16,000-square-foot gallery displaying 380 original works of West Coast art. The society expects to greet more than 8,500 attendees during the 11-day celebration.

4 – Hockey for food

The Hockey For Food tourney returns to the Saanich Plaza parking lot (across from Save-On-Foods at 3510 Blanshard St.) Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. The event, which will feature appearances by members of the world championship street hockey team with their trophy along with Marty the Marmot, is aimed at raising support for The Mustard Seed Food Bank and summer programs.

5- Sheep dog trials

A long-standing tradition returns to Metchosin this weekend. The Metchosin/Swanwick Ranch Sheepdog Trial takes place July 28 to 29 and will bring together more than 40 handlers from across western North America in a competition unlike any other for all ages to enjoy.

The event takes place on the field at William Head and Swanick roads on July 28 and 29 from 7:30 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. Admission is by donation.