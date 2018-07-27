5 things to see in Greater Victoria this weekend

Hot cars, cool dogs, music, art and street hockey all on the agenda

1 – Hot weather, cool cars

Jaguars on display Saturday and the Collector Car Show Sunday in Oak Bay.

About 120 Jaguar automobiles of all ages are expected to share the field at Windsor Park on July 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All net proceeds of the event benefit the Victoria Hospice Foundation. Food will provided by the Lions Club concession trailer.

2 – The second annual Victoria Bike Music Festival

The Victoria Bike Music Festival invites people to enjoy local, live musicians while celebrating the fun diversity of bicycles. The event is set at two stages, beginning July 29 at Topaz Park at 1 p.m.

Performers include Looelle and Myriam Parent, whose music will be projected by speakers powered by stationary bikes pedalled by audience members who duck in to energize a song or two at a time. Afterward there will be a group bike ride that includes the transport of all speakers and instruments, with live music on the fly led by Kate Romain.

At 4 p.m. the second part of the show begins at Stadacona Park, led by Kara Taylor and Eva Louise Grant, and finishing off with local four-femme country group, The Half Moon Shine.

3 – Sooke Fine Art Show

From July 27 to Aug. 6, the Sooke Fine Arts Society rolls out the carpet to art lovers from far and wide at SEAPARC Leisure Centre in Sooke, where the arena has been beautifully transformed into a 16,000-square-foot gallery displaying 380 original works of West Coast art. The society expects to greet more than 8,500 attendees during the 11-day celebration.

4 – Hockey for food

The Hockey For Food tourney returns to the Saanich Plaza parking lot (across from Save-On-Foods at 3510 Blanshard St.) Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. The event, which will feature appearances by members of the world championship street hockey team with their trophy along with Marty the Marmot, is aimed at raising support for The Mustard Seed Food Bank and summer programs.

5- Sheep dog trials

A long-standing tradition returns to Metchosin this weekend. The Metchosin/Swanwick Ranch Sheepdog Trial takes place July 28 to 29 and will bring together more than 40 handlers from across western North America in a competition unlike any other for all ages to enjoy.

The event takes place on the field at William Head and Swanick roads on July 28 and 29 from 7:30 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. Admission is by donation.

 

EMAILADDRESS
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Just Posted

Crash at Foul Bay and Carnarvon impacting traffic

Stay clear of area as emergency services work to clear intersection

Both brains and brawn essential for Vancouver Island marathon swimmer

Susan Simmons is eyeing Aug. 1 for her historic attempt at crossing Juan de Fuca strait twice

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Province backs Saanich injunction against Regina Park camp

Local MLA Rob Fleming says new supportive housing is a key part of winding up Saanich homeless camp

2018 a season of titles for Bays U13 girls

Bays United Current went undefeated at provincials

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

5 things to see in Greater Victoria this weekend

Hot cars, cool dogs, music, art and street hockey all on the agenda

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Firefighters tackle 20 grassfires in B.C. city in two days

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

Orca spotted near Vancouver Island marina has extended its stay

Experts say duration of stay is unusual, but of no concern

Residents in B.C. city complain about drones spying on backyards

Residents wonder recourse as drones dash across private properties and conduct home flybys

Signals going up on highway at Carey Road

New traffic signals are being installed on the Trans Canada Highway at… Continue reading

Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

Social media erupted with confusion as TD Canada Trust scrambled to fix the problem

From BBQs to camping trips: How to keep food safe in the summer heat

Food specialist Lorraine McIntyre says prepping, cooking, cleaning all factor into food poisoning

Most Read

  • 5 things to see in Greater Victoria this weekend

    Hot cars, cool dogs, music, art and street hockey all on the agenda

  • Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

    Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.