500 walkers raise funds, awareness to end type 1 diabetes

JDRF aims to raise $100,000 in Victoria and $5 million across Canada

More than 500 people walked through Westhills Sunday during the 26th Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF in Victoria and across Canada.

“Type 1 diabetes is no longer a disease that’s just for children,” says Jim Beatty chair of the JDRF on Vancouver Island. He was diagnosed just 15 years ago.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease where the body attacks and destroys the insulin producing cells so you need to take insulin to survive. Over 300 000 Canadians live with type 1 and the numbers are growing worldwide with 50 to 60 per cent of new type 1 diagnoses being adults.

But JDRF is fighting back. This year they aim to raise $100,000 in Victoria and $5 million across Canada.

“It’s better to have this disease today than any other day and it’s going to be better tomorrow,” says Beatty.


