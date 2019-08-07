800 regulars frequent the Garry Oak Cafe

Garry oak trees regularly host more than 800 types of insects and other bugs.

If that seems like a lot, it is.

From 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Friends of Uplands Park naturalist Stephanie Weinstein and University of Victoria entomologist Steve Perlman will host a Garry oak insect-workshop in Uplands Park.

The Garry oak ecosystem in Uplands Park is one of the oldest insect ‘restaurants’ in Victoria, said longtime Uplands Park steward Margaret Lidkea.

“Bring the family and have fun using our equipment and make a crafty insect to take home,” said Lidkea.

Bring a picnic to enjoy at noon. The event is for all ages. Meet at the Beach Drive grassy field at the entrance to Cattle Point in Uplands Park.

