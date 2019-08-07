800 regulars frequent the Garry Oak Cafe

Specialists host Garry oak bug seminar, activity in Uplands Park

Garry oak trees regularly host more than 800 types of insects and other bugs.

If that seems like a lot, it is.

From 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Friends of Uplands Park naturalist Stephanie Weinstein and University of Victoria entomologist Steve Perlman will host a Garry oak insect-workshop in Uplands Park.

The Garry oak ecosystem in Uplands Park is one of the oldest insect ‘restaurants’ in Victoria, said longtime Uplands Park steward Margaret Lidkea.

“Bring the family and have fun using our equipment and make a crafty insect to take home,” said Lidkea.

Bring a picnic to enjoy at noon. The event is for all ages. Meet at the Beach Drive grassy field at the entrance to Cattle Point in Uplands Park.

READ MORE: Friends of Uplands Park pull invasive plant species: Gallery

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich community association stretches for community kitchen

Just Posted

Water airports in Canada currently lack consistent safety certification

An amendment put forward by Transport Canada aims to remedy operational inconsistencies

800 regulars frequent the Garry Oak Cafe

Specialists host Garry oak bug seminar, activity in Uplands Park

UPDATE: One man taken to hospital following shooting on Bay Street

The Bay Street area between Forbes and Victor streets was closed off Tuesday afternoon

Women and girls offered free day trip on navy warship

Sept. 14 trip will include firefighting, and air force search and rescue demonstrations

UPDATE: Driver in Jacklin Road collision complained of chest pain

Nearly 800 BC Hydro customers were without power after collision with utility pole

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Wildfire in the South Okanagan grows to 600 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

Police seized marijuana plants after Mountie on a day off spots something out of place

Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire

Debris set alight on NDSS Community Field on Tuesday, repairs could cost $30-40K

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

Injured Island mountain biker airlifted from Courtenay

Rider suffered broken collarbone, ribs after crash on Cumberland trails

Island B&E suspect said someone was trying to kill him

Courtenay family awakened about 1:30 a.m. to sound of breaking glass

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Most Read