Art is used as a healing source HeArt Therapy session conducted by Shirley artist Sheila Thomas. (Contributed - Lorrie Beauchamp)

Art is used as a healing source HeArt Therapy session conducted by Shirley artist Sheila Thomas. (Contributed - Lorrie Beauchamp)

A creative ‘thanks’ to Vancouver Island’s essential workers

Artist Sheila Thomas creates therapy art session for workers on pandemic’s frontlines

Lorrie Beauchamp | Contributed

Essential workers – from doctors and nurses to retail and warehouse staff – have been the heroes on the frontline of the global COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020, going strong and without a break in more than 18 months.

Local artist Sheila Thomas, owner and occupant of the Sheels on Wheels travelling art bus, came up with her creative way to say thanks to these essential workers. For the past few months, she has been conducting HeArt Therapy painting sessions offered free of charge to groups of frontline workers.

RELATED: In the footsteps of Emily Carr

As a part-time community support worker, Thomas understands the exhaustion that comes from being a compassionate care provider.

“I wanted to give these people the gift of time and creativity – literally an empty canvass – to express their emotions, play with colours, and relax with their colleagues,” she said.

Each HeArt Therapy session comprises four hours of relaxed painting in an idyllic outdoor setting, weather permitting, and under Thomas’ gentle and entertaining tutelage.

The first session took place on May 30 with a small group of caregivers from a care home in Victoria.

Participants were treated to a lively lecture on “left brain/right brain” influences and then given the freedom to experiment with a variety of spray paints, stencils, acrylics and other sundry items in a unique toolkit, all supplied by the SheelsOnWheels studio and thanks to the generosity of the program’s first sponsor, Malahat Farm near Shirley.

Over lunch, the small group of essential workers talked about their experiences over the past year; they had just attended the funeral of a resident and were grateful for an opportunity to share their collective grief.

Each of them was impacted by COVID in differing ways: isolating from their families, worrying about family members overseas, and dealing with the added pressure of loneliness among their residents, who were cut off from visits to and from loved ones.

Two more sponsors have since stepped up to support additional HeArt Therapy sessions, and Thomas welcomes all enquiries. Sponsorship covers the materials required for a maximum of five participants; Thomas is happy to donate her time and secure an appropriate location. Interested companies or individuals can go online to www.sheelsonwheels.art for more details.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtCoronavirusShirleyWest Shore

Previous story
North Saanich student among two local winners of $40,000 Beedie Luminaries scholarship

Just Posted

A report on food security in Sooke reveals that nearly 15 per cent of people in Sooke have trouble getting food on the table. (The Canadian Press)
Food security a growing challenge in Sooke

‘This isn’t going to get any better if we don’t do anything about it’

A rendering shows what the Doral Forest Park development would look like from the southwest. (Rendering via D’AMBROSIO Architecture & Urbanism)
Beaver Lake area project passes next hurdle in Saanich

Council approval for 242-unit parks edge development hinges on meeting of conditions

A health-care worker takes part in HeArt Therapy session conducted by Shirley artist Sheila Thomas. (Contributed - Lorrie Beauchamp)
A creative ‘thanks’ to Vancouver Island’s essential workers

Artist Sheila Thomas creates therapy art session for workers on pandemic’s frontlines

Victoria police are looking for the owner of a pink and white bike they recovered in North Park. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police searching for owner of child’s bike

Officers recovered the pink and white bike in North Park

A single-vehicle incident impacted the morning commute on the Pat Bay Highway. (Black Press Media file photo)
TRAFFIC: Single-vehicle incident closes section of Pat Bay

Northbound traffic down to one lane, southbound reopened

Jesse Roper tackles weeds in his garden to kick off the 2021 season of What’s In My Garden Man? (YouTube/Whats In My Garden)
VIDEO: Metchosin singer-songwriter Jesse Roper invites gardeners into his plot

What’s In My Garden, Man? kicks off with the poop on compost

The Sacred Hearts church on PIB land burned Monday morning. (Theresa May Jack/Facebook)
Two churches on First Nation land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

Sacred Hearts church on Penticton Indian Band land was reduced to rubble

Tl’etinqox-lead ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake, B.C., June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
“We are all one people.” Honouring residential school victims and survivors

Love, support and curiousity: Canadians urged to learn about residential schools and their impact

Indigenous rights and climate activists gathered outside Liberty Mutual’s office in Vancouver to pressure the insurance giant to stop covering Trans Mountain. (Photo by Andrew Larigakis)
Activists work to ensure Trans Mountain won’t get insurance

Global campaign urging insurance providers to stay away from Canadian pipeline project

Smudging being held at the healing ceremony. Smudging is traditionally a ceremony for cleansing the soul of negative thoughts. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Healing ceremony held for hundreds at former northern B.C. residential school

Three day cermony held June 18, 19, 20

In the first election with public money replacing corporate or union donations, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. MLAs ponder 2022 ‘sunset’ of subsidy for political parties

NDP, B.C. Fed call for increase, B.C. Liberals have no comment

Investigators use a bucket to help recover human remains at a home burned in the Camp fire, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Magalia, Calif. Many of the missing in the deadly Northern California wildfire are elderly residents in Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 north of the destroyed town of Paradise. (AP Photo/John Locher)
‘Forever War’ with fire has California battling forests instead

Five of the state’s largest-ever blazes seared California last year, as authorities tackle prevention

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and IOC President Thomas Bach, on a screen, speak during a five=party online meeting at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower Y in Tokyo Monday, June 21, 2021. The Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month, Tokyo organizing committee officials and the IOC said on Monday. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
Tokyo Olympics to allow Japanese fans only, with strict limits

Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of 10,000 fans

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

Most Read