A Day in the Life Oak Bay

10:04 a.m. Working from Municipal Hall, Mayor Kevin Murdoch checks his Wednesday morning email. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 10:34 a.m. Working from home, Coun. Andrew Appleton works on a project for his day job, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 11:55 a.m. Lauren Grubisich and Neil Aithal enjoy a cold pint and lunch sitting on the Penny Farthing’s temporary patio on Oak Bay Avenue. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 12:36 p.m. A woman enjoys the sun along Bowker Creek. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 1:04 p.m. Oak Bay public works employee Jared Goldade fixes a water leak on Epworth Street. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 1:04 p.m. Oak Bay public works employee Jared Goldade fixes a water leak on Epworth Street. 1:15 p.m. Coun. Hazel Braithwaite with an alleyway favourite behind Stanley Avenue, a mature cherry tree that grew through Alison Leaky’s shed window. “It was a sucker from the cherry trees in my yard,” Leaky said. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 1:28 p.m. Oak Bay firefighters Kris Mailnosky and Paul Lance run through a drill that represents putting out a car fire in the Fireman’s Park parking lot. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 2:10 p.m. Const. Dean Johnston of the Oak Bay Police monitors drivers at Bowker and Hampshire, an intersection that residents often complain about as one that drivers often roll through stop signs. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 2:39 p.m. Faye Traylen, 7, with sister Tess, 7, and friend Kiki Webb, 10, take a moment to jump while travelling the Brighton Avenue path between Victoria and Roslyn streets. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 3:15 p.m. Josh Krosby, left, and Josh Green take a break on King George Terrace during an afternoon bike ride. 3:15 p.m. Josh Krosby, left, and Josh Green take a break on King George Terrace during an afternoon bike ride. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Reader Alan Gregory captured this sea to sky landscape. 3:23 p.m. A family scrambles along the rocks of McNeill Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 3:40 p.m. Jacque Sirois of the Community Association of Oak Bay helps remove decades worth of English ivy from a native Sculer’s Willows in the Kitty islet end of McNeill Bay. Sirois was targeting the big trees in a lead up to the CAOB ivy-pulling there, coming Sept. 12. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Reader Arlene Bethune captured this seagull grabbing a bite to eat. 3:56 p.m. Cyclist Richard Sloan on Radcliffe Avenue, heading to McMicking Point to enjoy the view during his afternoon ride. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 4:05 p.m. Beverage cart servers Allegra Pala and Taylor Kelly make the rounds of Victoria Golf Club. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 4:17 p.m. Golfers play through at Victoria Golf Club. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 4:25 p.m. Cyclists ride down Beach Drive through Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 5 pm. Canada Flag waves over Victoria Golf Club. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 4:45 p.m. A windsurfer takes advantage of a good Willows Beach breeze. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 5:15 p.m. Colton Browne swings his three-year-old nice Bailey Lang “again, and “again,” and “again,” by Bailey’s request, over the cool waters of Willows Beach. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 5:35 p.m. Beach-goers soak up the sun at Willows Beach. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 5:45 p.m. Lyle Berzins pilots his boat up onto the trailer as partner Hannah Hatherley drives the truck. The couple returned from boating through the Gulf Islands with a four-month-old and two-year-old. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) 6 p.m. Florist Rob Jennings brings the flowers back in as he closes up his Jennings Florist shop in Estevan Village. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Reader Monika Semmens captured this peaceful scene at Willows Beach.

COVID-19 has transformed 2020 in ways many would never have imagined.

With that in mind, we wanted to celebrate the resiliency of our community in our annual A Day in the Life photo essay.

To highlight as much of Oak Bay as possible, including the people, places and businesses that make it so special, this year we asked our readers to submit photos as well.

The response and photos that came flooding in were fantastic and we chose a few of our favourites to share with you. Unfortunately, we couldn’t include all of the photos in this section so keep an eye on future editions for a few more.

In the meantime, we hope you enjoy this feature as much as we enjoyed creating it.

– Katherine Engqvist,

bureau chief