A doggy walk to celebrate the love of dogs

Alice the dog not only helps Moira Cooper cross the street, the assist dog even pushes the crosswalk button. Alice and Cooper will be at the dog assist walk in Oak Bay on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. from Windsor Park. (Moira Cooper photo)

Assist dogs are crucial to the quality of life for people, and on Saturday a group is going to celebrate assist dogs with a walk in Oak Bay.

“The walk is open to all dogs, not just assist dogs,” said organizer Moira Cooper. “It’s to celebrate all dogs, the love of dogs.”

Registration for the walk starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday (May 18) at Windsor Park Pavilion. Starbucks has donated coffee and Thrifty’s donated treats (there’s also going to be doggy treats). The group will leave at 9 a.m. towards Turkey Head.

“We have permission to bring leashed dogs through Turkey Head for the walk,” Cooper said.

Dogs must be leashed for the entirety of the walk.

Cooper’s is an unofficial walk and fundraiser inspired by the annual Walk for Guide Dogs that benefits the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides. There will be two more Walk for Guide Dogs in the region. Both start at noon on May 26, one at the Wale Road entrance of the Galloping Goose in Colwood, the other at Kinsmen Park, 1070 Tillicum Rd., in Esquimalt.

