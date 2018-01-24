Colwood resident Joe Hronek looks over some of the cards and notes he received during his 38 years as a bus driver with B.C. Transit. (Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff)

A few stops along the way in a 38-year career

Time to pursue other passions, bus driver says

Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff

After countless kilometres behind the wheel, Joe Hronek has gently applied the brakes to a career that spanned 38 years as a bus driver for B.C. Transit.

Hronek, a Colwood resident, began driving with Metro Transit, the precursor for B.C. Transit, in 1980 following eight years working for Correctional Services Canada (CSC) at William Head Institution. Ironically, Hronek’s wife, Stephanie, had put in a few years as a bus driver before she took a position with Corrections Canada, where she worked as a parole officer.

“You could say that our careers crisscrossed,” Hronek noted. “It made for some interesting conversations around the dinner table.”

When asked what kept him driving a bus for so long, Hronek was hard-pressed to explain.

“I never thought I’d drive a bus for 38 years,” he said. “It went so darn fast. I loved my co-workers and my passengers were lovely people, 99.9 per cent anyway. I’ve kept the cards and letters I received from passengers over the years. They mean more to me than anything else.”

Once Stephanie retired three years ago after 30 years with CSC, Hronek said he started to think about retiring in December 2016.

“She did some part-time work and then took a full-time job at Victoria General Hospital,” he said. “Stephanie describes her job as an air traffic controller for nurses. She thrives in that sort of environment. We’re very different in that way.”

Retiring finally provided stability in terms of planning their days off together, Hronek said.

“We’ve been able to go up to our property in Cowichan more often. It’s given us the opportunity to plan more time together. It’s nice after all these years to have supper ready when she gets home from work. She loves it.”

Retirement has also enabled Hronek to spend to more time working on his Austin hot rod, which he calls “an ongoing project” that he plans to take to more car shows.

“I’m a big roller derby fan as well,” he said. “I have a daughter who’s a member of a team in Courtenay, and I’m looking forward to taking in more of her games.”

Hronek is also looking forward to devoting more time to his membership in the First Special Service Force Association. The group gets together to keep the history alive of the unit consisting of Canadian and American soldiers, made famous for their exploits in the 1986 movie, The Devil’s Brigade.

His curiosity began after one of his co-workers looked at a picture of Hronek’s uncle, who served with the group, and recognized the insignia. “He’s the one who really sparked my interest. The association spend a lot of time contacting friends and family from that group. It’s very rewarding.”

Hronek joined the Victoria-Esquimalt Military Reenactors Association a year ago as another way to foster his fascination with military history.

“I dabbled a little (with the association) last year, but now I have the time to jump in with both feet. I also want to pick up my didgeridoo and get back to playing that now that I’m retired.”

When asked if there are any stories he’d like to share from his time as a bus driver, Hronek had a couple that came to mind.

“My most surprising one happened on my 35th birthday,” he recalled with a smile. “A couple of co-workers arranged for a strip-o-gram to get on my bus during a layover. That was very memorable.”

Another time several young ladies who had obviously been enjoying a night on the town were getting off his bus when one of them told the others that she was going to thank the driver. “She gave me a very passionate kiss on the lips. Those are things you don’t forget.”

Hronek said one of his proudest moments involved the other drivers he worked with.

“A driver, a real prince of a guy, experienced what you can only describe as every driver’s worst nightmare. It was back in the days before there was stress leave, so all the drivers offered to cover his shifts until he was able to return to work. I was so proud of our co-workers and will never forget what they did. I still get emotional talking about it.”

Hronek, who retired on Nov. 9 as number one on the seniority list, ranks 35 years plus of continuous safe driving as his greatest accomplishment.

When asked if there there’s any advice he wanted to share, he didn’t hesitate for a second.

“Don’t chase after buses, there’s always another one coming along soon enough. And pedestrians and cyclists would be doing a huge favour not just for drivers but for themselves if they didn’t wear dark clothing. You can buy a flashlight for $3, and it makes it much safer for everyone at night.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Royal Bay student bound for Swaziland

Just Posted

Shaving minutes off commutes among the goals for Victoria bus lanes

Work on southbound Douglas Street lane between Tolmie and Hillside getting underway

VicPD nab distracted driver with expired licence

On the phone while in motion, man had overdue fines from driving while impaired

Cooking with ‘Killer’

Reporter Dawn Gibson shares some of her favourite meals to make

Vic-Alert faces tidal wave of registration after tsunami warnings

City of Victoria system is free and provides early warnings of disaster

Sirens don’t sing in tsunami warning for Esquimalt

Officials pleased with process, say sirens would have been activated had threat escalated.

WATCH: Greater Victoria residents gather at higher ground during tsunami warning

Ocean Boulevard and the Esquimalt Lagoon reopened shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

Castlegar homicide victim identified

The victim was 38-year-old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C.

B.C. Liberal leadership candidates get one last prime-time pitch

Leadership campaign to be decided in Feb. 3 vote

How high is safe from a tsunami? Four metres above sea level

Be disaster ready with food, water and clothing for seven days

Victoria Film Festival set for triumphant return to the big screen

Two decades on, diverse film lineups keep movie-goers coming to the box office

Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

Canada’s Conservative leader begins three-day visit to B.C.

Victoria’s most wanted for the week of Jan. 23

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drug

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from B.C. adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

Most Read

  • A few stops along the way in a 38-year career

    Time to pursue other passions, bus driver says