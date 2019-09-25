A look at history by lantern light

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

What the flicker is going on?

The Lantern Tour on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Fort Rodd Hill takes visitors back in time circa 1897 to 1956 for a lantern-lit tour, brought to life by volunteers with the Victoria-Esquimalt Military Re-enactors Association (VEMRA).

Guided tours leave every 15 minutes from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Visitors should be prepared and comfortable walking in the dark at the event, which is suitable for all ages. Because the Lantern Tour sells out every year, organizers recommend purchasing tickets well before the event. Tickets are advance only and cost $13.90 for adults, $13.40 for seniors, and $10 for youth and annual pass holders. They can be purchased at lanterntour2019.brownpapertickets.com.

Check out pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/fortroddhill/activ/activ5 for a look at upcoming events and fall programs.

Parks Canada is grateful for the significant contributions by the volunteers with VEMRA for making many of the historic events at Fort Rodd Hill & Fisgard Lighthouse Historic Sites possible.

