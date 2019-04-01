A nude beach? Feline police? Igloo rooms at Laurel Point? Social media leads to gag-filled Monday morning

Greater Victoria businesses primed their social media accounts on April 1 with so many fresh gags, it was a pity some of them weren’t real. Or are they?

First, let’s look at Victoria’s Laurel Point Inn.

The hotel’s new Igloo Wing is faux-West Coast spin on the elaborate and ornate Hôtel de Glace (ice hotel) that is built annually in Valcartier, Que. (A true rarity, the Valcartier ice hotel charges a cool $449 per night.)

Perhaps even colder than a room in Laurel Point’s Igloo Wing is a clothing-free swim in the waters off the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority’s new Breakwater Bares All Beach at Ogden Point, “expected to open mid-April.”

Who needs Prior Lake?

“This summer, Victorians and visitors alike may choose to leave their swimsuits behind with the opening of the city’s newest clothing-optional beach at Ogden Point,” reads the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority’s gag. Nude sunbathers would be in “plain view of the more than 400,000 annual visitors who stroll along the breakwater,” it adds.

Even the RCMP got in on the fun Monday morning announcing its new Police Cat Services as a “new tool in law enforcement.”

Meow. Purr. You’re under cat-rest.

Frontline officers who volunteered for the pilot project will be assigned their police cats over the next few months.

“Each handler will also be given a cat carrying backpack, and each cat has been chosen based on a particular set of skills acquired over a very long training process.”

No word whether it’ll be the cats, or the criminals who are de-clawed.

Cat or not cat we’re definitely not biting, er, betting on a new twin-tower casino and hotel resort development in Ross Bay.

Just what every Fairfield resident secretly wants (or, maybe not), the Ross Bay Luxury Resort, Hotel and Casino idea was pitched this morning by Talk to Aryze, the social media channel of local developers Aryze.

As for Phillip’s timely announcement of PHUBER – a free ride sharing service offered by a guy named Dave – this one we’re not so sure about. Maybe it’s best to give Dave a call, just in case, before making your mind up.

