A picture of fun free Family Day stuff across Greater Victoria

Here’s a portrait of free activities at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria on Sunday, Feb. 16 that provide a preview of free Family Day celebrations on Monday, Feb. 17.

Special guests, storytellers, artists and musicians will be on hand from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Art Gallery at 1040 Moss St. as part of a series of free Sunday events on the third Sunday of the month between October and June made possible through support by the province.

The District of Saanich is hosting a Family Arts Festival at the Cedar Hill Recreation and Arts Centre at 3220 Cedar Hill Rd. on Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A wide range of hands-on art, music, literary and creative activities led by the Arts Centre features special guests from Victoria’s creative and cultural communities.

Participants and performers from the Victoria Conservatory of Music, Kaleidoscope Theatre, the Royal British Columbia Museum, British Columbia First Tech Challenge, the Makehouse and the Greater Victoria Public Library will stretch the boundaries of your imagination.

READ ALSO: Three men complete 65 km Sooke to Sidney run for Wounded Warriors

Performances include Chinese Dance Victoria, Shan-e-Punjab Dance School, Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club, Lions Dancers, Victoria Conservatory of Music youth, Lekwungen Traditional Dancers, and a magic show.

“Saanich has been a proud supporter of Family Day celebrations since the inception of this special day in British Columbia,” Coun. Karen Harper noted in a media release. Family Arts Festival is a celebration of arts, culture and creativity and a great way to bring families and community together, added Harper, chair of the arts, culture and heritage committee. Harper also expressed gratitude for the financial support provided by the province in making the event possible.

Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre at 2275 Quadra St. in Victoria will make a splash with free fun in the pool between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Special activities include the giant WIBIT inflatable, a waterslide, rope swing and games the whole family will enjoy. The lengths and family swim makes waves from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a welcome swim with WIBIT from 1 to 4 p.m. Family fitness orientations are scheduled for 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Free admissions are made possible by contributions from the governments of Canada and B.C.

Esquimalt Recreation Centre at 527 Fraser St. has free admission to Kindergym, skating and swimming between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

There are also family-friendly activities including a scavenger hunt at the B.C. Legislature from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Building on its popular Lego Exhibition at Sidney Museum, the Saanich Peninsula continues to grow its Family Day weekend events. One of the highlights in Sidney is the construction of a giant Lego model of a Pirate Galleon built by Canada’s only professional Lego builder, Robin Sather.

Throughout the two-day build Feb. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Guide & Scout Hall, 9732 Second St. he will interact with kids and adults alike, answering questions and explaining the process. Visit the Lego Exhibition at the museum, 2423 Beacon Ave. with admission by donation from Feb. 15 to 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In North Saanich, enjoy Kid Fest at the BC Aviation Museum, 1910 Norseman Rd. on Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and free admission to Panorama Recreation Cetnre, 19885 Forest Park Dr. on Feb. 17 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

