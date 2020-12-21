Jennifer Isaac, external relations supervisor for WrokLink Employment Society Westshore, is all smiles with some of the socks staff donated through a Let’s Rock The Socks fundraiser to help the homeless. (Courtesy WorkLink Employment Society)

Jennifer Isaac, external relations supervisor for WrokLink Employment Society Westshore, is all smiles with some of the socks staff donated through a Let’s Rock The Socks fundraiser to help the homeless. (Courtesy WorkLink Employment Society)

A warm and fuzzy Christmas gift from WorkLink on the West Shore

Dandelion Society and Sooke Shelter receive timely sock donation

Staff at the WorkLink put their best foot forward to help the homeless.

“We usually do a food drive, but we wanted to do something different this year,” said Jennifer Isaac, external relations supervisor for WorkLink Employment Society Westshore. “So we reached out to Rev. Al Tysick to see what was needed, and he suggested socks.”

The 32 staff members certainly stepped up, organizing a Let’s Rock The Socks fundraiser that donated 189 pairs of socks, with the total then matched by WorkLink Employment Society Westshore. “The response was overwhelming,” Isaac added.

Rev. Tysick, who founded the Dandelion Society in 2011 to assist the most vulnerable people, said doctors had told him that clean white socks are desperately needed because homeless people spend so much time walking. The cold, wet winter months but those who live on the street at the risk of getting trench foot, the flu and hypothermia.

READ ALSO: WorkLink march in Langford supports Orange Shirt Day

“The doctors tell me the best I can do is to keep the homeless in clean socks,” explained Tysick, a beacon of assistance for the less fortunate over the past 40 years. “WorkLink staff has helped to do that. Thank you so much. What a great Christmas gift.”

The Dandelion Society will receive 300 pairs, with the remaining 78 pairs headed to the Sooke Shelter.

“Providing a pair of socks to someone in need seems like a small gesture, but it can make a significant difference for somebody who doesn’t have access to new socks,” Isaac said. “I would love to see other organizations launch their sock drive throughout the year to help homeless and street people to at least have decent footwear.”

Visit worklink.bc.ca for more information on the work the society does.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Staff at Worklink Employment Society Westshore donated 378 pairs of socks through a Let’s Rock The Socks fundraiser to help the homeless. (Courtesy WorkLink Employment Society)

Staff at Worklink Employment Society Westshore donated 378 pairs of socks through a Let’s Rock The Socks fundraiser to help the homeless. (Courtesy WorkLink Employment Society)

Previous story
Someone’s on the Monterey rooftop again

Just Posted

According to the 2020 BC Child Poverty Report Card from First Call, 8,690 children lived in poverty in Greater Victoria in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Nearly 10,000 Victoria children lived in poverty in 2018

BC Child Poverty Report Card shows rates highest for visible minorities

A B.C. provincial court judge has given a 180-day conditional sentence to a man who pleaded guilty to publishing intimate images of his ex-wife. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca.)
No jail time for Greater Victoria man who published intimate images of ex-wife

Images were taken without her consent while on their honeymoon

Jennifer Isaac, external relations supervisor for WorkLink Employment Society Westshore, is all smiles with some of the socks staff donated through a Let’s Rock The Socks fundraiser to help the homeless. (Courtesy WorkLink Employment Society)
A warm and fuzzy Christmas gift from WorkLink on the West Shore

Dandelion Society and Sooke Shelter receive timely sock donation

Santa Claus stopped by Colwood City Hall to help ring in the holidays with members of Colwood Fire Rescue and help collect non-perishable items for the Goldstream Food Bank. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Santa helps Colwood Fire Rescue collect donations for food bank

City Hall gets drive-thru style event to spread holiday spirit

Greater Victoria magician Jason Verners is performing an online show Jan. 5, using a new high-tech format. (Courtesy Jason Verners)
Virtual magic takes Victoria’s Verners to the next level

Interactive Jan. 5 show via Moment House aims to stretch beyond typical streaming platform

(Stock photo) (Stock photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

After Alanna Wadhwani, seen here with son Nathan, was deluged with orders for her ‘dog poo’ 2020 Christmas ornament, she set up what she described as a factory in her West Maple Maple Ridge home (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Dog ornament that takes a ‘poopy’ view of 2020 a hit for B.C. crafter

Demand for the dog-themed tree decoration ‘blew up’

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
NHL, NHLPA reach deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13

Deal comes as pandemic continues

(BC SPCA)
Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

Agency calls for donations which will be matched on Sunday

A syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

Another 10 per cent said news of the vaccines left them feeling somewhat pessimistic about the new year

This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)
Iconic jade boulder stolen from outside Cache Creek business

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Emotional Dr. Theresa Tam very thankful for speed of COVID-19 vaccine delivery

For Tam the vaccines represent hope, but what keeps her up is the fear that not enough people will take them

Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach longterm care facility on Dec. 19, 2020. (Facebook photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at longterm care facility on Vancouver Island

Staff member tested positive at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach

CORE Landscape Products’ work at a California home. Photo by Jessica Bodas Photography
Island’s CORE featured Dec. 28 on Celebrity IOU with Justin Hartley

Comox eco-landscaping firm also on Property Brothers’ spinoff again with ‘American royalty’

Most Read