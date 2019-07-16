Active senior celebrates 100 years with fanfare at Oak Bay manor

An inspiring Oak Bay senior marked a milestone Tuesday.

Marion Devitt, known until recently for her daily walks of the track at Oak Bay High, turned 100 with fanfare at her Milton Manor home.

Born in Saskatchewan, Devitt lived in Calgary before moving to the West Coast in the 1980s, said niece Val Carels.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria group helps low-income, at-risk seniors stay safe

Devitt is an avid fan of activity including gymnastics, tap dance and ice skating.

She took up competitive swimming later in life and has reams of medals. She competed well into her 90s and didn’t have any competition, so continuously sought personal bests, resulting in a Canadian record for breast stroke.

“For her 90th birthday someone in the family convinced her to do the splits, so she did it,” Carels said. The evidence of grandma doing splits on her 90th birthday remains on YouTube to this day.

While she unfortunately spent much of July in the hospital, Devitt returned to her Kiwanis-run home for the birthday celebration on July 16.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rare white ravens spotted again in mid-Island

Just Posted

VicPD arrest reportedly armed man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The man was found near Centennial Square on Tuesday afternoon

Port Renfrew man charged with animal cruelty

Hot coffee poured on dog’s face, say police

Science expedition to Canada’s largest underwater volcano departs Vancouver Island

Crews prepared for a two-week research mission to the Explorer Seamount

Victoria shipyard awarded one-third of $1.5 billion frigate-repair contracts

The federal government has promised to invest $7.5 billion to maintain the 12 frigates

Sarah McLachlan performs and donors raise $555,000 for inclusive outdoor activities

Power To Be reached their fundraising goal at their Nature Gala on July 12

VIDEO: Black bear caught climbing tree in Langford neighbourhood

Triangle Mountain residents on alert following bear sighting

Taekwondo instructor, 21, identified as B.C. bat rabies victim

Nick Major, 21, an instructor at Cascadia Martial Arts in Parksville

Anglican Church to review governance structure after same-sex marriage change fails

Some say the current system to change doctrine gives too much voting power to a smaller class of bishops

B.C. adding fast-charge stations for electric highway trips

Okanagan, Vancouver Island, Kootenay stations ready for use

15-year-old with imitation gun caused ‘dynamic’ scene at Nanaimo mall

No one was harmed in Monday’s incident, say Nanaimo RCMP

B.C. on right road with tougher ride-hailing driver rules, says expert

The provincial government is holding firm that ride-hailing drivers have a Class 4 licence

RCMP investigating alleged ‘sexual misconduct’ by cyclist on BCIT campus

BCIT said they were reviewing video evidence of the incident

New home cost dips in B.C.’s large urban centres

Victoria, Kelowna, Vancouver prices decline from last year

Graphic suicide scene edited out of ‘13 Reasons Why’ finale

Suicide prevention groups support the decision

Most Read