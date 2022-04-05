Al LeQuesne’s funeral service to be held April 9

Service is being held at the Colwood Pentecostal Church at 1:30 p.m

Al LeQuesne is being remembered as a loving father, husband and grandfather who was dedicated to serving and protecting the City of Langford as fire Chief after his death at the age of 86. (Photo Courtesy of Dave LeQuesne)

Al LeQuesne’s funeral service is scheduled for this Saturday. A former Langford fire chief and local hero, LeQuesne was a firefighter for much of his life, joining the department in 1952 when he was just 16, and becoming chief in 1967.

Son Dave LeQuesne said Al was “legendary” both for his skill as a firefighter, and for the lasting impact his leadership had on the department.

LeQuesne passed away on March 1 at the age of 86.

His funeral service is being held on April 9 at the Colwood Pentecostal Church on Sooke Road at 1:30 p.m. His son said those who knew Al are welcome to attend.

Local Hero Awards 2022: Al LeQuesne remembered as loving father, husband

