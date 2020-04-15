Alberta firefighter gets surprise response after posting search for roommate in Greater Victoria

Trey Hale is moving from the Edmonton area to Sooke this summer

Trey Hale and his dog Lexi got an overwhelming response while looking for a roommate. (File contributed/Trey Hale)

Trey Hale was just looking for a roommate out in Sooke, in preparation for a move out from Alberta in June, he didn’t expect such a unique welcome to the Island.

Hale had put up a quick post with a photo of himself and his Korean Jindo dog, Lexi, in the Victoria Rentals Facebook group before going about his day.

“I was at work and kind of busy when I put the post up, and I left it for about an hour or so,” he said. “Then my coworker told me ‘you’ve gotta take a look at this.’”

Hundreds of people had reacted to the post and more specifically to Hale’s photo, which shows the 27-year-old firefighter in uniform alongside his adorable black and white dog. Several women (and a few men) asked for dates instead of a roommate, and others offered to show Hale around when he arrived.

“Don’t have place, but hey are you single?” wrote one woman.

“I don’t think he’ll even need Tinder with the amount of women lining up,” said another.

Other people posted about how different this situation would be handled if Hale were a woman, while other women joked it was time men got some cat-calling.

“It got out of hand pretty quickly, but it was all in good fun,” Hale said. “It makes me a little bit more excited to move to Victoria.”

Quickly, Hale had 150 new Instagram followers and 60 new messages over Facebook.

“No one posted anything offensive, everybody kept it pretty clean. I found it absolutely hilarious,” he said. “Everyone in Victoria seems really friendly.”

Hale successfully found a home in Sooke and a roommate as a result of the post and looks forward to coming west for June 1.

