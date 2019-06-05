AllIn2019 conference attracts hundreds of philanthropy leaders to Victoria

Sandra Richardson, the CEO of the Victoria Foundation, said the local organization is thrilled to be hosting #Allin2019, a philanthropic conference exploring methods to create healthier, more sustainable and resilient communities. (File Photo)

Hundreds of philanthropic and community leaders from around the world are in Victoria this week to explore how to go “all in” on their mission to create healthier, more sustainable and resilient communities.

Hosted by the Victoria Foundation, the #AllIn2019 conference draws nearly 800 philanthropists in what the foundation says will be “a key moment to explore how philanthropists are using their power, resources and networks to accelerate positive change for communities.”

Running from June 6 to 9 at the Victoria Conference Centre, the conference includes more than 80 speakers and 56 interactive learning sessions. Philanthropic and community leaders from 125 Canadian communities and 15 countries will be in attendance.

“The Victoria Foundation is thrilled to be hosting this exceptional gathering…” said Sandra Richardson, CEO of the Victoria Foundation. “I think the key is getting informed, sharing knowledge and then taking action on the issues that matter. We’re looking forward to a productive three days.”

With master classes and all sorts of other fun starting today, the Victoria Foundation would like to take this opportunity to welcome all those attending @CommFdnsCanada's #AllIn2019 to Victoria!

Andrew Chunilall, CEO with Community Foundations of Canada, says “communities find themselves at a crossroads.”

“No single sector can address the challenges of today and the future alone,”he said “The way we connect, do business and empower each other needs to shift if we are going to pursue a future where everyone belongs.

We need to start doing things differently. Gatherings like this one are intended to galvanize action and help us take steps forward together with that purpose in mind.”

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, minister of international development and women and gender equality, will take part in the conference June 6. Monsef recently announced the Government of Canada’s $300 million investment into gender equality through the Equality Fund. She says community partnerships will be to delivering the new funding.

“The Equality Fund and the three domestic funding partnerships we announced earlier this week – including with Community Foundations of Canada – represent a new and innovative way of supporting and ensuring the sustainability of women’s organizations at home and abroad,” Monsef said. “I’m particularly pleased that through the work of the CFC, we will be helping reach women and women’s organizations in communities large and small, urban and rural, right across Canada.”

A sold out pre-conference event will see the two co-founders of the new Equality Fund – Jess Tomlin, CEO of The MATCH International Women’s Fund and Jessica Houssian, Senior Advisor of Women Moving Millions – take the stage to host Brave, Bold and Feminist: The Future of Philanthropy on June 5.

For more information and tickets, visit eventbrite.ca or communityfoundations.ca.



