Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings free family resources to Greater Victoria

Series runs Saturdays this month from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Alzheimer Resource Centre

Knowing the signs of caregiver stress and finding ways to get support are important for both families and a family member with dementia.

“The physical and psychological toll on family caregivers is considerable,” says Meriel Randerson, an Alzheimer Society of B.C. support and education coordinator for the Greater Victoria region.

To help that process, the society brings its free Family Caregiver Series workshop to Greater Victoria on three Saturdays, starting Sept. 15.

Designed for family members who are caring for a person living with dementia, the series shares information about dementia, coping strategies, and early planning.

“We offer practical techniques and strategies that caregivers can begin using immediately,” Randerson says.

The series runs Sept. 15, 22 and 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Alzheimer Resource Centre, 202 – 306 Burnside Road W. Pre-registration is required by contacting the regional Alzheimer Resource Centre at 250-382-2052 or info.victoria@alzheimerbc.org.

More information on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is available at www.alzheimerbc.org.