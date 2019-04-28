Alzheimer’s walk in Victoria honours top fundraiser

This year’s IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in Victoria honours Peter Woods.

Each of the 21 events across B.C. is dedicated to an honouree – an individual or group affected by dementia, or who has made a valuable contribution to the lives of people living with the disease.

Among Woods’ favourite memories with his wife Cynthia is the time they spent building their Victoria home. It was an opportunity to work together, establish roots in the community and, for Cynthia — a lover of fashion and interior design — a chance to express herself creatively.

The years since their home was completed in 1991 passed quickly for the couple. Peter retired from his position as a civil engineer and Cynthia, following her professional life with the Ministry of Environment, spent more time drawing, reading and living out her dream of fashion gig modeling for a local historical costume society.

When Cynthia started withdrawing from her passions, Peter and their son John knew something was wrong. Cynthia was diagnosed with dementia in 2013 and Peter was soon caring for her full time in their home.

Peter has been the top fundraiser for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s event in Victoria for the last two years. His contributions have helped provide vital support and education he hopes others caregiver will access.

“Shaping the Journey was pivotal,” Peter says of the society’s education session for people living with dementia as well as their caregivers. “It opened the doors to what was going on, the problems that we were going to face and how to approach them.”

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraiser supports the Alzheimer Society of B.C. and takes place at the Clover Point Park at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 5. Register at walkforalzheimers.ca.



