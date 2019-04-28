Alzheimer’s walk in Victoria honours top fundraiser

IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s takes place May 5 at Clover Point Park

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in Victoria honours Peter Woods. (Courtesy Alzheimer Society of BC)

This year’s IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in Victoria honours Peter Woods.

Each of the 21 events across B.C. is dedicated to an honouree – an individual or group affected by dementia, or who has made a valuable contribution to the lives of people living with the disease.

Among Woods’ favourite memories with his wife Cynthia is the time they spent building their Victoria home. It was an opportunity to work together, establish roots in the community and, for Cynthia — a lover of fashion and interior design — a chance to express herself creatively.

READ ALSO: National campaign ‘Yes. I live with dementia’ aims to improve Alzheimer understanding

The years since their home was completed in 1991 passed quickly for the couple. Peter retired from his position as a civil engineer and Cynthia, following her professional life with the Ministry of Environment, spent more time drawing, reading and living out her dream of fashion gig modeling for a local historical costume society.

When Cynthia started withdrawing from her passions, Peter and their son John knew something was wrong. Cynthia was diagnosed with dementia in 2013 and Peter was soon caring for her full time in their home.

Peter has been the top fundraiser for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s event in Victoria for the last two years. His contributions have helped provide vital support and education he hopes others caregiver will access.

READ ALSO: Jann Arden’s mother, who had Alzheimer’s disease, dies

“Shaping the Journey was pivotal,” Peter says of the society’s education session for people living with dementia as well as their caregivers. “It opened the doors to what was going on, the problems that we were going to face and how to approach them.”

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraiser supports the Alzheimer Society of B.C. and takes place at the Clover Point Park at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 5. Register at walkforalzheimers.ca.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sidney Elementary receives $5,000 donation towards new outdoor classroom

Just Posted

Prepare for purple: First ever Pacific FC game starts at 4 p.m.

Fans, players preparing for Vancouver Island league inaugural game

Saanich community kitchen harvests farmers’ market funds

Shelbourne Community Kitchen receives $1,700 donation from defunct farmers’ market

Making meditative music for mental health

Calgary duo to perform in James Bay as part of Home Shall be Here tour

Sidney Elementary receives $5,000 donation towards new outdoor classroom

Coast Capital Savings makes donation as part of their Western Communities Foundation

Folk ‘n Fiddle Fest announce lineup for summer Sidney concerts

Workshops, talks, interactive exploration room, vendors and food planned

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

UPDATE: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Over one hundred protestors have invade Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road

BC Ferries cancellations continue after high winds damage ferry

A number of sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were cancelled

B.C. photographer injured after eagles plunge from sky

Lisa Bell suffers puncture wounds after birds drop into her lap

Greyhound replacements find tough road to prosperity in Western Canada

Loss of Greyhound means it can be difficult or impossible to find connecting bus routes

Liberals, Trudeau hit new low but poll suggests surging Tory support is soft

In six months Canadians will decide whether to re-elect the Liberals or give them the boot

Broken Quebec dike forces hundreds of evacuations northwest of Montreal

A dike broke in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., forcing the evacuation of 5,000 residents

B.C. spotted owl breeders hoping for new chicks as fertile eggs ready to hatch

Breeding success will boost survival chances for the owls that are near extinction

Gas prices 101: Where B.C. drivers’ pretty pennies are going at the pump

A number of taxes make up a standard chunk of the high per-litre price seen in Metro Vancouver

Most Read