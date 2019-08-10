Alzheimer’s walk now recruiting for 2020 volunteers

Event raised more than $1.1M this year

Not quite three months out from this year’s IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is already preparing for next year’s event.

The society’s Vancouver Island wing says it’s recruiting volunteers for the 2020 walk in Victoria.

This year’s walk, held May 5, saw 21 towns and cities across British Columbia take part. Participants walked to honour and remember people affected by dementia.

The Victoria walk — which honoured Peter Woods, a top fundraiser — raised more than $68,000. The total across the province reached more than $1.1 million.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the 2020 walk is asked to visit alzbc.org/walk or to contact Matt Brooks at mbrooks@alzheimerbc.org or 604-681-6530.

