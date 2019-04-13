The green space behind Oak Bay municipal hall teemed with kids during last year’s Oak Bay Easter celebration. (Oak Bay News file photo)

Annual Easter event continues to grow in Oak Bay

Organizers expect 800 to 1,200 people for seventh annual event on April 20

Organizers of the seventh annual Oak Bay Easter celebration plan to spring even more joy on local families this year.

“We’re going to have a sponsored tots-only area,” said Lynnaya Munro, operations manager with the Prime Real Estate Team. “Last year we were worried about the little ones getting trampled.”

The new area rounds out the traditional festivities of face painting, crafts table, balloon artist, free goodies from Fairway Market and Starbucks coffee.

“We’re collecting donations of money or non-perishable food items for the Mustard Seed Foundation,” Munro said.

READ ALSO: Victoria author back with Dog vs. Ultra Dog kids’ book

They expect the usual crowd, anywhere from 800 to 1,200 guests of all ages, for the event in the heart of Oak Bay. Egg hunts fill the park behind municipal hall, while the parking lot hosts other activities, including a fire truck and police car for kids to “get up close and personal.”

“It’s awesome the support we get from the community,” Munro said.

The Prime Real Estate Team of Re/Max Camosun along with the Oak Bay Business Improvement Association and other businesses host the free, fun, family event on Saturday, April 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind municipal hall, 2167 Oak Bay Ave.


Most Read