Annual Francophone festival takes over Market Square

The free event celebrates French language with music, food and art

An annual summer celebration of Francophone culture in Victoria has begun. The festival, Rendez-vous Victoria, began on Friday with a lunch at 10 Acres Commons followed by a happy hour at the La Societe Francophone de Victoria office.

On Saturday, day two of the festival kicked off with Zumba at noon, followed by several musical performances by French artists including Boogat, Trio Swing Futur and Early Spirit.

Live music, food, and fun at the Francophone festival in Market Square. pic.twitter.com/al8xZQjs7k — Saanich News (@saanichnews) June 22, 2019

Students from the Central Middle School circus also gave a performance that involved juggling, unicycles and acrobatics.

The event organizers emphasized that the event is free and family-friendly. They are happy to provide an environment for the Francophones and French speakers of all ages in Victoria to live, play and enjoy art in French.

READ ALSO: Bayside student wins first prize in French public speaking competition

Isabelle Leboulh, president of La Societe Francophone de Victoria, says the festival started 22 years ago.

The event attracts French speakers and non-French speakers alike, she said. They also see a lot of people from Quebec that work at the military base.

The point of the event is to connect Francophones in Victoria and to share Francophone culture with everyone who’s interested, said Pauline Gobeil, the general director of La Societe Francophone de Victoria.

“Someone came earlier and talked to me and said ‘it’s so fun to speak French,’” said Gobeil.

READ ALSO: Parents furious as late French immersion ends at Central Middle School

She pointed out that the festival is a great opportunity for French immersion students to practice and validate their learning outside the classroom.

Rendez-vous Victoria continues on Sun., June 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Market Square.

@devonscarlett

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.