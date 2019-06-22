Festival attendees dancing to the upbeat French music. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Annual Francophone festival takes over Market Square

The free event celebrates French language with music, food and art

An annual summer celebration of Francophone culture in Victoria has begun. The festival, Rendez-vous Victoria, began on Friday with a lunch at 10 Acres Commons followed by a happy hour at the La Societe Francophone de Victoria office.

On Saturday, day two of the festival kicked off with Zumba at noon, followed by several musical performances by French artists including Boogat, Trio Swing Futur and Early Spirit.

Students from the Central Middle School circus also gave a performance that involved juggling, unicycles and acrobatics.

The event organizers emphasized that the event is free and family-friendly. They are happy to provide an environment for the Francophones and French speakers of all ages in Victoria to live, play and enjoy art in French.

READ ALSO: Bayside student wins first prize in French public speaking competition

Isabelle Leboulh, president of La Societe Francophone de Victoria, says the festival started 22 years ago.

The event attracts French speakers and non-French speakers alike, she said. They also see a lot of people from Quebec that work at the military base.

The point of the event is to connect Francophones in Victoria and to share Francophone culture with everyone who’s interested, said Pauline Gobeil, the general director of La Societe Francophone de Victoria.

“Someone came earlier and talked to me and said ‘it’s so fun to speak French,’” said Gobeil.

READ ALSO: Parents furious as late French immersion ends at Central Middle School

She pointed out that the festival is a great opportunity for French immersion students to practice and validate their learning outside the classroom.

Rendez-vous Victoria continues on Sun., June 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Market Square.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Photo booth opportunities included face-in-the-hole with prominent French figures such as Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadians. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Previous story
Cowlood volunteer takes Rangers creed of community support to heart

Just Posted

Annual Francophone festival takes over Market Square

The free event celebrates French language with music, food and art

Province reviewing West Shore RCMP staffing concerns

Langford, Colwood and View Royal have asked province to fund more West Shore RCMP officers

Portion of Dallas Road to be closed starting Monday

Work continues on pipe installation

Cowlood volunteer takes Rangers creed of community support to heart

Rangers aid Salvation Army, Help Fill a Dream, food bank, hamper funds and baseball

COLUMN: Resiliency a hallmark of small business owners

Jeff Bray Downtown Victoria Business Association Resiliency. It is a word that… Continue reading

WATCH: Thousands gather for National Indigenous Peoples Day at Royal Roads University

Day to embrace and celebrate culture and lives of Indigenous peoples

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

B.C. couple who has raised 58 children turns to community amid cancer diagnosis

Family who raised, fostered and adopted many kids hoping to gain some precious together time to fight cancer

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

PHOTOS: Scamp the Tramp wins World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

‘He’s Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp,’ his Californian owner said.

Deals on paid time off for domestic violence ‘beginning of a wave,’ says expert

Philippines was the first country to pay for domestic-violence leave, starting in 2004

Two more charged in slaying of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Five people, including three from the same family, now facing charges

Rabbits in Vancouver apartment building died of lethal disease: ministry

The disease has previously been found in feral, commercial and pet rabbits in southern B.C.

Most Read